Border man 'still shaking' after learning he's $3.3 million richer

An Albury man admits he "might have to lie down for a bit" after learning he's won more than $3.3 million in Lotto.
The man, one of the three division one winning entries in the Saturday, July 6, draw, just worked out his good fortune when an official from The Lotto called him.
"It is life-changing. I'm still shaking here!" he said.
"This is the call I've been waiting for my whole life.
"This means the house is paid off, I can finish up at work and do some travel overseas."
Each division one winning entry scored $3,333,333.34, with the Albury man's winning System 7 QuickPick entry bought via The Lott app.
He said he thought at first "someone was trying to call me and sell me solar panels or something" and the news was yet to sink in.
"Oh my god! It's only been 10 minutes since I found out. It rocks your world. It's the freedom," he said.
"It's a bit early for a beer. I might have to lie down for a bit after this! This is just unbelievable."
His prize exceeds some recent Border and North East Lotto winners, with a Berrigan woman claiming $1 million in Monday and Wednesday Lotto in May.
