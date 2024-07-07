Arborist saves woman stuck up tree after North East paraglider crash landing

An arborist has helped remove a paraglider from a tree after a crash at Bright.
The 43-year-old paraglider crashed after taking off from the Mystic launch site on Saturday, July 6.
She crashed about 1.20pm and became stuck in pine trees.
The woman, from Club Terrace near Cann River in Gippsland, was stuck for several hours.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the arborist was able to access the woman and safely remove her.
She was assessed by paramedics but wasn't injured.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said paragliding was less common in winter due to a lack of thermals to lift the aircraft.
"There would be two or three rescues each flying season after people crash land," he said.
"Assessments are made by the police and SES.
"If they're in a precarious situation we'll get the police Search and Rescue Squad up from Melbourne, but in this case we were able to manage it locally with an arborist."
