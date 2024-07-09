YOUR SAY: One council keeps secrets, another allows excessive rate hikes

It seems the Albury City Council has abandoned due democratic process and open consultative local government of the people. Recent decisions rammed through then advising the ratepayers and residents does not cut with the majority. The Australia Day decision behest the personal wish of the CEO, purchase details of the former Lavington Sports Club site undisclosed, and other transactions I could name, now the losses accrued due to the recent failed airline a secret.
Elected government bodies' process is, or was, by the people for the people. And of course, who the money in question actually belongs to.
Recently the Indi Liberal candidate (James Trenery) classed the sitting Indi member (Helen Haines) as Canberra-centric.
The person Mr Trenery should be addressing is the failed Liberal member Sophie Mirabella (one of Mr Trenery's own party members). She spent more time in Canberra than in her own electorate thus she lost the election to Cathy McGowan, a landslide to the independents.
Mr Trenery, the Liberal party in Indi have lost the last three elections to the independents. Helen Haines is fair and approachable and when she is not in Canberra she is seen in her orange caravan, meeting and talking to voters in Indi.
Since Indigo Shire Council adopted its current rating strategy in 2016, one or another group of the shire's ratepayers have been hit with excessively high rate rises.
Last year, farmers' rates increased more than six times the 3.5 per cent rate cap mandated by the state government. This year owners of residential vacant land will see an increase almost eight times this year's 2.75 per cent rate cap. Indigo Shire Council has known for two years that it could adjust its rating strategy and amend its rates to eliminate excessive rate hikes.
This would have no impact on total rate revenue, but council has chosen not to do so.
It is still not too late for council to do the right thing. Raise your concerns with your local councillor.
I encourage the public to attend the next council meeting on July 30, 2024, 6.30pm, Mayday Hills, Beechworth head office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.