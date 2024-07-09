The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

YOUR SAY: One council keeps secrets, another allows excessive rate hikes

By Letters to the Editor
July 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza's inaugural flight into Albury touched down in April 2023. File picture by Mark Jesser
Bonza's inaugural flight into Albury touched down in April 2023. File picture by Mark Jesser

Airline loss is latest council secret

It seems the Albury City Council has abandoned due democratic process and open consultative local government of the people. Recent decisions rammed through then advising the ratepayers and residents does not cut with the majority. The Australia Day decision behest the personal wish of the CEO, purchase details of the former Lavington Sports Club site undisclosed, and other transactions I could name, now the losses accrued due to the recent failed airline a secret.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.