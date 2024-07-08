Happy birthday Kevion Blaylock, what a way to celebrate your 30th

Albury Wodonga Bandits' Kevion Blaylock celebrated his 30th birthday in style with a game-high 21 points in an 87-75 win over Bankstown in NBL1 on Saturday night.
The Texan had family members in the crowd at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
"His mum and sister are in the country and they were there last week and this week as well," coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
The home team was fifth, heading into the penultimate game of the regular season, while Bankstown was ninth and looking to squeeze into the top eight for playoffs.
"The game was played on Bankstown's terms and at their pace for the first three-quarters, which is gritty and slow and we struggled to open it up," Kowalczyk explained.
"Our expectation is we, as a team, play our own style and the fact we couldn't do that, we weren't happy with that at all.
"There was an emphasis in the third quarter and particularly the fourth quarter of playing our way.
"We like to rebound the ball, get out and run in transition, we're a highlight-driven team, we like to play exciting basketball and both the crowd and we feed off that."
The Bandits led by only three points heading into the final break and were able to produce clearly their largest output with 33 points in the final stanza.
Mitch Dance started on the bench, but had an equal second match-high 19 points, along with nine rebounds.
"Mitch is a former MVP of the team three years ago, so he's now embraced this new role and the way he's contributing to winning in such a dramatic way is amazing," Kowalczyk offered.
"He's one of the most versatile defenders I've seen, his ability to take on any role is really impressive."
Lochlan Cummings chipped in with 16 points, while Will Hickey had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the Bandits women scored a 99-66 win over Bankstown.
Unique Thompson landed 29 points and 16 rebounds, while stand-in captain Mikayla Pivec was typically inspirational with a triple-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.
The club is celebrating regular captain Lauren Jackson's inclusion in the Australian team for the Paris Olympics.
The Bandits will now host Sydney Comets in both men's and women's in the final regular season game on Saturday night.
The women lead the competition with an undefeated record, while the men are fifth on 13-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.