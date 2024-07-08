Copy and waste: hospital message from states the same despite community plea

The Victorian and NSW governments have rehashed months-old media statements to play down fresh concerns raised at a Border health forum about the need for a greenfields hospital.
The state bodies responded to questions from The Border Mail on Monday, July 8, calling for a reply to claims made at a Better Border Health event by copying and pasting parts of statements to the masthead from March and April.
People needing surgery being sent home and waiting to be called back for operations, ambulance ramping, patients being discharged early, equipment stored in corridors, and healthcare decisions forced on medical staff due to the facilities available rather than what's in patients' best interests were among the issues flagged by Border health professionals at The Cube in Wodonga on Sunday, July 7.
The Victorian government said the $558 million project was announced and funded as a major new hospital redevelopment on the existing Albury hospital campus, and there were no plans to consider another site.
All acute and emergency cases will be cared for in Albury, with no changes yet flagged for Wodonga hospital.
"Victorians deserve access to high-quality and timely care no matter where they live - it's why we're getting on with delivering a redeveloped Albury-Wodonga hospital on the existing site, in partnership with NSW and the Commonwealth," a Victorian government spokesperson said.
"Once complete, the massive $558 million redevelopment will significantly increase accessibility to healthcare and enhance the services available to the border community."
The Victorian government said building on the existing Albury hospital site was more sustainable and would allow the project to start sooner.
Part of a Victorian government response to a mayoral minute from Albury mayor Kylie King calling for more government investment for the hospital, published online by The Border Mail on March 12, 2024, was word-for-word what was received by the publication on Monday.
Another article by The Border Mail on April 5, 2024, saw the Victorian government respond by saying it was "getting on" with delivering the project.
The NSW government said consultation on the Albury hospital master plan, held in October and November 2023, sought feedback from health service staff, stakeholders, and the community, which would inform other detailed planning and design.
"This is the second largest investment in a regional hospital in the history of NSW," a NSW government spokesperson said.
"The Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project will include a new multi-storey clinical services building and upgrades to existing facilities at the Albury Hospital campus, providing improved health services to meet the future healthcare needs of Albury, Wodonga and border communities.
"The final project and clinical scope will be determined through the planning and design process as it progresses."
A response in the same mayoral minute article from the NSW government in terms of the scale of the investment was also repeated.
Albury Wodonga Health acting chief executive Lucie Shanahan said the cross-Border service "remains committed to working constructively with the NSW Health Ministry and Victorian Department of Health to ensure the significant first tranche of investment for the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital Project aligns with the needs of both our clinicians and our community".
"Our role is to enhance healthcare for the Border region," she said.
"We welcome constructive feedback and remain focused on delivering the highest quality of care and fit-for-purpose facilities which are safe, sustainable and enable the delivery of contemporary and therapeutic care for the Border region."
In her address at the Better Border Health forum, Dr Barb Robertson stressed that plans for the hospital's future were inadequate.
"It barely addresses our current deficit. The plan given is gradually being chipped away to fit the money that is on offer," she said.
"It's time for us to come together and strongly advocate for what is required."
NSW Rural School of Clinical Medicine and Hilltop accommodation centre and the new $36 million emergency department and short stay unit completed earlier in 2024 are also on the East Albury site.
