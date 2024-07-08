The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Copy and waste: hospital message from states the same despite community plea

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 8 2024 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren speaks to a crowd of about 200 people at a Better Border Health rally at The Cube on Sunday, July 7, who wish to see a new Albury-Wodonga hospital built on a greenfields site. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren speaks to a crowd of about 200 people at a Better Border Health rally at The Cube on Sunday, July 7, who wish to see a new Albury-Wodonga hospital built on a greenfields site. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Victorian and NSW governments have rehashed months-old media statements to play down fresh concerns raised at a Border health forum about the need for a greenfields hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.