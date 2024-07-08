Family in two-wheel-drive car get stuck on closed road near Mount Hotham

Police have had to rescue a family near Mount Hotham after they tried to access the snowfields through a closed road in a two-wheel-drive vehicle.
An alert was raised about 7.15pm on Sunday, July 7, after the car became stuck near the intersection of the Dargo High Plains Road and the Jones Creek Logging Track.
The Dargo High Plains Road was closed to vehicles on June 11 and will remain closed throughout winter.
Police had to travel from the ski resort to access the stuck vehicle before guiding the driver out of the area.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the incident could have been far more serious if the weather had turned.
"He's kept going in, totally unprepared," he said of the driver.
"There could have been a completely different outcome if there was a blizzard or deep snow.
"Luckily they could get a phone signal to alert police."
The family was out of danger by about 11pm.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said there were large gates preventing people from accessing the road and urged people to be aware of road closures in the region.
"If there was a blizzard and no visibility or phone signal, it could have been a totally different outcome," he said.
