Five players were out, but Boomers FC continued on its winning way

An understrength Boomers FC overcame the loss of five players to topple Albury City 5-0 in Albury Wodonga Football Association's division one women's on Sunday.
Sarsha Smith scored three goals and Laura Ruth Williams chipped in with a double in the home win.
"We had players missing through injury, unavailability and school holidays, so that did test us, but it gives other players the opportunity to see what first division football is like and it creates a larger pool of players," coach Steve Hayes explained.
Sarah Gorka and Torey Saisanid were among those missing, while Brianna Kusic is battling injury.
"'Bree' could be on a longer term list, so there's a bit of doubt there," Hayes suggested.
With six rounds left, Boomers sit in second spot on 37 points, eight behind Melrose FC.
Meanwhile, Melrose had an 8-0 win over Wangaratta City, Myrtleford and Twin City Wanderers played out a 2-all draw, while Cobram Roar's Hayley Burn and Alyssa Iannucci landed three goals apiece in the 8-1 away win over Wodonga Dismonds.
In men's division one, Myrtleford's Savoy's Matt Richardson scored all five goals in the home team's 5-2 win over Twin City Wanderers.
It's extremely rare that one player would score all his team's goals in such a high-scoring clash.
Tom Morrison and Cayne Wilhelm posted the visitors' goals.
Elsewhere, Boomers FC defeated Albury City 5-1, Albury United toppled Albury Hotspurs 3-0, Cobram was too strong for Wodonga Diamonds 3-1, while Wangaratta City edged out Melrose FC 2-1.
