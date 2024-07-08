Border's own bank set to close ATM in a move 'outside our control'

East Albury residents may soon need to travel further to withdraw money as an automatic teller machine is set to close.
The Hume Bank service on Borella Road, next to Ramsay Pharmacy, will cease operation from Friday, July 12, with customers now having to travel to the Myer branch on the corner of Swift and David Street in Albury.
A sign on the ATM said the closure was out of the branch's hands.
"Due to unforeseen lease changes outside our control, this ATM won't be available anymore," the sign said.
Hume Bank head of brand Justin Wheatley said although the owners of the current site had not extended the lease, it was possible another bank might take over.
"This ATM is used by many customers and non-customers and we understand any change is inconvenient for them," he said.
"We believe the current ATM may be replaced by an alternative ATM provider but this would need to be confirmed by the owners of the site."
There are no other ATMs in the vicinity of the area, with East Albury IGA plus liquor offering cash-out during store hours.
"We would be open to considering an alternative site in East Albury if one was available for lease," Mr Wheatley said.
Regular users of the ATM were also sent a letter to notify them of the change.
"Hume Bank remains committed to our branch and ATM network with strong recognition that many customers have a need for ATM services," the letter said.
"We appreciate your support during this change and look forward to seeing you in one of our branches soon."
Hume Bank has other ATMs in the area, including three in Wodonga, two in Lavington and another on Olive Street in Albury.
Mr Wheatley confirmed to The Border Mail no other Hume Bank ATMs will be closing on the Border.
The business stepped in to replace NAB when Holbrook's only bank left that town in February 2023.
Bank changes continue across the Border, with NAB Wodonga downsizing and moving premises in August.
