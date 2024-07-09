Detectives to shine a light on crimes that have shocked and intrigued

High profile detectives will give an insight into crimes that have shocked and intrigued the public at an event in Wodonga.
The Inside Story gathering at Huon Hill in August will shine a light on major investigations while raising money for hospitals.
Blue Ribbon North East branch president Travis Carroll said previous events had featured respected homicide detectives Ron Iddles and Charlie Bezzina.
"It's like when people watch true crime shows on television, but this is a live presentation," he said.
"The detectives will talk about high-profile cases and how they were solved.
"It's a bit of an insight into how detectives can solve crimes."
The Blue Ribbon Foundation supports hospitals, with donations made in memory of police officers who have died in the line of duty.
"We're hoping for a good turnout," Mr Carroll said.
"They'll be discussing the type of very high profile cases that are on the front page of the papers.
"Some people think Blue Ribbon events support Victoria Police, but the money goes to local hospitals."
Tickets to the August 16 event cost $55, with entries capped at 150 people.
Purchases can be made through trybooking.com or by searching for Inside Story Wodonga online.
People must be 18 and over to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.