Alissa Rahaley scores a double as Norths upset Falcons in hockey

Norths toppled Falcons 4-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one women's on the weekend.
It was an upset as Falcons lead the competition and are last year's premiers. It was their second loss of the season.
It was also a fast-paced game that started out even for the first quarter, before Liz Smead deflected a goal off the post towards the end of the term to give Norths the lead.
Alissa Rahaley scored Norths' second off a short corner, deep into the second quarter, with a third goal to Waihuia Hohepa.
Kate Bardy replied for Falcons off a short corner, but Norths were rewarded in the final quarter with another goal to Rahaley.
Norths' midfielder Abigail Wilkinson and Leah Wilesmith in defence were strong, with support from Chantelle Beath and Emma Thorneycroft.
Bardy in the midfield and Jade Mann in the backline were Falcons' best.
Magpies pipped Wombats 1-0.
The tightly fought contest saw Wombats have many chances in front of goals, but a starring performance from Magpies' goalkeeper Simone Walker shut out the opposition.
Pyper Trapp was able to break the deadlock to give Magpies the lead.
Rachael Miller, Ellie Sampson and Walker were Magpies' best, with Sadie Sawyer, Lara Nelson and Jaspa Wegener in top form for Wombats.
And Wodonga defeated United 3-1 with Stephanie Adams, Imogen Albon and Olivia Hunt scoring for the victors.
Meanwhile in division one men, Falcons defeated Norths 3-1.
The game started out evenly matched with the teams sharing control in the first quarter.
It wasn't until the second term that Norths looked like they may have the advantage with a goal from Jordan Thorneycroft.
However, Falcons were then able to regain the lead with two goals scored by Max Hobbs.
Charley Wallace then extended the lead in the third stanza with a goal from a short corner.
Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game with superb defence from Matthew Graham and Daniel Smith (Norths) and Falcons' goalkeeper Andrew Paterson and Micheal McInerney.
Wombats hammered Magpies 6-1.
It was a dominant display with a stunning five-goal haul to James Ellis, while James Macvean grabbed the other to retain second place.
Wodonga and United played out a 1-all draw.
Bottom-placed Wodonga managed to rattle top-placed United.
United was missing a couple of key players and was caught off guard by Wodonga's breakaway play.
Wodonga scored first through Josh Pritchard, via a deflection, but United replied through Dion Wright, also by a deflection.
Wodonga's best were Jeremy Payne and Charlie Dunstan in goal, while United's Henry Macqueen and Aaron Dawson featured, the latter called up from reserve grade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.