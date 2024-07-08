The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Alissa Rahaley scores a double as Norths upset Falcons in hockey

By Narelle Hamilton
July 8 2024 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norths' Abigail Wilkinson gets her team on the attack, while Falcons' Ella Nelson applies pressure. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Norths' Abigail Wilkinson gets her team on the attack, while Falcons' Ella Nelson applies pressure. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga

Norths toppled Falcons 4-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one women's on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.