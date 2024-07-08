Sluggish starts proves costly for Bushrangers against Dandenong

Murray Bushrangers were left to rue a sluggish start after going down by 31-points against Dandenong Stingrays at Shepley Oval on Saturday.
The home side signalled their intentions early, booting five goals to none on their way to a 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59) victory.
While the Bushrangers matched the Stingrays for the remainder of the match, the five-goal headstart proved too big of a margin to reel in.
Justin McMahon who coached the Bushrangers on the weekend said his side outscored the Stingrays after quarter-time which was one of the positives.
The Bushrangers entered the clash well below full-strength with a host of their big names involved in the AFL National Championships.
"The slow start cost us the game," McMahon said.
"It is that time of the year where we had seven guys at the National Championships.
"But it gives us the opportunity to get some game time into some other guys on the list who haven't played much throughout the season.
"Kids like Zach Graham from North Albury, Caidan Phillips from the GV, Oscar Roberts from Wangaratta and Dan Finnimore all came into the side.
"The great thing is we have gots lots of guys being exposed at National level, probably more than most of the other sides.
"So that provides opportunities for these other guys, which is great as well."
Several local talents featured heavily in the best players with Zac Harding and Coen Ainsworth (Wodonga), Alex Swinnerton (Lavington), Indhi Kotzur (Wodonga Raiders) and Graham (North Albury) all prominent.
Developing tall forward Liam Hetherton from North Albury also booted two goals after returning from injury which had sidelined him for the past month.
"Harding played really well in the ruck and had a great game, dominating the hit-outs," McMahon.
"Kotzur played well as a back-up ruckman and spent time at full-forward and his game is really developing as the season goes on.
"Hetherton came back into the side and is a bottom-age player and a developing key-forward who probably had five shots on goal and kicked two and showed some promising signs."
The Bushrangers sit eighth with a 5-5 record ahead of their next clash against Northern Knights on July 20.
