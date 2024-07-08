Three suspicious people seen before two adjacent homes gutted by fire

Three people were seen acting suspiciously before two homes were severely damaged by a fire, with police forced to drag two occupants to safety.
Police have revealed the incident on Edwardes Street in Deniliquin on Saturday morning is considered suspicious.
Emergency crews were called about 2.40am on July 6 when the two homes went up in flames.
The fire appeared to have started at one property and spread to the other, and also destroyed two vehicles.
Two officers entered the first home and dragged a 66-year-old man to safety.
They entered the second home and removed a 57-year-old woman.
The police members had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but nobody else was injured.
Investigators on Monday revealed the incident was considered suspicious.
"Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or information about three males acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokesman said.
