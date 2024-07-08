The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Ex-GWS Giant admits he shouldn't be playing, knee won't be 100 per cent

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 8 2024 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Lachie Tiziani (centre) is congratulated by co-coach Anthony Miles (11) after kicking a goal against Wodonga on May 11.
Albury's Lachie Tiziani (centre) is congratulated by co-coach Anthony Miles (11) after kicking a goal against Wodonga on May 11.

Albury's former AFL player Lachie Tiziani is back for the rest of the season after returning from a seven-week break in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.