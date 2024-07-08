Ex-GWS Giant admits he shouldn't be playing, knee won't be 100 per cent

Albury's former AFL player Lachie Tiziani is back for the rest of the season after returning from a seven-week break in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
It was the forward's first game since tackling Yarrawonga on May 18.
"I've had a bit of family stuff going on back where I'm from in Broken Hill, I missed a couple of games that I was meant to play," he offered.
"I'm also a traveller (from Sydney), so I have to manage the body, I had a couple of knocks, so I shouldn't miss a game for the rest of the year."
Tiziani was selected by GWS at No. 54 in the 2016 AFL Draft, but damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in April, 2018 and was delisted at the end of the season.
He had a horror run with the knee, but did manage 29 games over the past two seasons at Inner West Magpies in AFL Sydney.
"I probably really shouldn't be playing, I'm never going to be 100 per cent, I know that, now I know what I can and can't do," he outlined.
"I'm probably never going to be the player I was before the knee, but I still like to play a role."
Tiziani kicked one goal against Lavington, but his addition and Port Melbourne VFL-listed Jacob Conlan certainly helped regular full-forward Mat Walker, who booted an equal season-high six against the Panthers in his best performance.
"I'll be the first to hold my hand up, that I didn't start the year how I would like, I think for me the continuity of playing each week is really starting to help and having Lachie and Jacob back as well, if sets up our forward line up well and provides more of a multi-threat," he explained.
Walker has now kicked six goals in two of his past three games, but the display against Lavington carried extra importance as the Yorta Yorta man and his niece Jasmine Walker co-designed the eye-catching jumper for Indigenous Round.
"Yeah, 100 per cent, I've had the game marked on the calendar for a while, it's pretty special to my family and I, it's good to be able to put on a good performance," he suggested.
Meanwhile, the Tigers expect to welcome back two players who've missed a large chunk of the middle part of the season at home to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Forward Jeff Garlett hasn't played since June 1, while it's been two months for defender Hamish Gilmore (May 11).
"Hamish was touch and go for this week, he's just had some groin tightness, so hopefully we should get him back next week, while Jeffy Garlett had his dad's 60th over in Perth, so we also expect to get him back," co-coach Anthony Miles said.
