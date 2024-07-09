Stream come true as whiz-bang Border business brings fizz direct to doorstep

Lovers of fizzy water on the Border can now get it delivered to their doorstep.
Mr Fizz has recently launched in Albury-Wodonga, offering purchase and exchange of gas refills for soda water makers.
Hamish de Kort founded the business with his wife, Emily, after moving back from Melbourne in 2022 as strict COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
He said the main aims of the concept were to "recycle, reuse, reduce the costs, and make it more convenient for the customer".
"I think the main thing for a lot of people is the machine has either been packed away because they didn't use it because of the hassle of going to get the gas exchanged," Mr de Kort said.
"There's a pain factor because once you're out, you've got to go and get them refilled at the supermarket or wherever you go.
"We drop them at your front door for you and it's all contactless if you want. Most people put the old one out the front, and it's a drop-and-go service.
"We don't have to ship it off, we can do it all here."
Wednesday is set aside for Wodonga deliveries, which extend to Bandiana, Baranduda, Killara and Leneva, while Mr Fizz drops refills right across Albury on Thursdays, including Lavington, Thurgoona, Springdale Heights and Ettamogah.
Cannisters are priced at $16 for an exchange, while it's $25 to purchase a spare.
"It's been growing steadily, mainly through word of mouth. People have been loving it," Mr de Kort said.
"We just do two delivery days at the moment and there's no costs associated with that.
"You order and pay online. We send reminder emails to put your cylinders out and let you know when they've been filled.
"People don't know there's a service like us out there. Generally these types of services are in Melbourne or Sydney, but we've got it here."
Cylinders are compatible with screw-in Soda Stream, Soda King and Phillips machines.
"It's nice to have a bit of fizzy water instead of cordial all the time. It's a bit healthier for you and helps get people away from sugar," Mr de Kort said.
"We've had customers who are off alcohol because they use a bit more fizz. It's just another alternative.
"We used to do cordial all the time, but now it's all fizz and we'll go through a couple of bottles of an evening."
Mr de Kort and his wife were both full-time teachers in Melbourne, but have dropped back to part-time roles to shift more of their focus to Mr Fizz.
"We decided to try something new and different and this was one of the ideas that came up," he said.
"A lot of manufacturing went into finding out about how this works.
"Generally they (the cannisters) are around 400 grams, but ours are 425 grams. It's generally 60-plus litres out of every cylinder, depending on how hard or soft you want your fizz."
Mr de Kort said the Mr Fizz logo wrapped around his car has also started turning heads.
"I was parked out the front of my niece's school the other day and the kids were looking at it. She told me people were saying how cool it was and she got to tell them 'it's my uncle's car', which was great," he said.
Mr Fizz cylinders are not compatible with quick connect machines, which only accept pink cannisters, but Mr de Kort said he was exploring options to be able to service those models.
