Billy Glanvill suffered a stress fracture in his foot - and kept playing

Lavington workhorse Billy Glanvill will race time to return this season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.
Glanvill was at the Panthers' huddles in the loss to Albury last Saturday in a moon boot.
"I did it against Corowa-Rutherglen (on June 8) and then played (Wodonga) Raiders and got an X-ray, but didn't get the results back until after the 'Yarra' game," he explained.
Glanvill's absence against Albury was painfully obvious as Tigers' on-baller Fletcher Carroll destroyed the home team with a 45-disposal game.
Interestingly, Glanvill had featured in the Panthers' best in their first eight games and it's only been since he was injured against the Roos in round nine that he's failed to finish in the top six.
"I'm hoping it's around four to six weeks in a boot, it's probably not looking great (for the rest of the year), I've been pretty lucky, it's the first time in three or four years I've had an injury," he suggested.
Glanvill sits third in the league for disposals with 344 (North Albury's Tim Broomhead leads with 375), while the young Panther is third for contested possessions on 196, behind Wodonga Raiders' powerhouse Cam Ellis-Yolmen (216) and Albury ruckman Isaac Muller (211).
Lavington's hopes of breaking into the top five is already difficult as it trails Albury and Wangaratta by two wins.
However, the pair will start underdogs in round 13 matches against Wangaratta Rovers and Yarrawonga respectively.
But the Panthers also face a tough test against a resurgent Myrtleford, which now sits just a win behind them after losing its first five games.
