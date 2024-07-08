Post office closure 'a pain in the butt', but town welcomes mobile service

The bricks and mortar post office in a small North East town might still be shut, but residents on Monday, July 8 were delighted to see a temporary mobile service open up.
Barnawartha residents were dismayed when their general store closed without warning on June 21 with a notice from Australia Post advising them to travel to Wodonga to access their mail.
While residents still have to travel the 24km to send and receive big parcels, local John Brunnenmeyer said he was happy with the mobile van In place.
"It was a bit of a blow when it (the general store) suddenly shut, a bit of an inconvenience having to go into Wodonga, but this certainly makes life a bit easier," Mr Brunnenmeyer said. "What can you do?"
Another Barnawartha local, Vanessa Stewart who is acting as an agent for Australia Post and running the mobile service, said about 20 people had been drawn to the unit in the first three hours of its operation on Monday.
John Coyle, a Barnawartha resident for 33 years, said it was a relief to hear about a mobile service opening.
"Having to go to Wodonga was a pain in the butt, but anyway, that's life," Mr Coyle said. "What everyone is wondering is, when is the general store going to open again?
"But it's certainly good to see this happening in the meantime so I can pay bills - I'm no good at paying stuff on the phone."
An Australia Post spokesperson said while the official line was for parcels to go through the Wodonga Post Office, the mobile unit could be used to send and receive parcels "if they're not too big and can fit in the van".
"Australia Post is pleased to be able to provide this mobile van to continue servicing the Barnawartha community with its postal needs, including bill payment and everyday banking," the spokesperson said.
"The receptiveness and positivity from residents has already been evident on the first day of the van being in town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.