Man stabbed in back and leg in broad daylight attack in Albury

A man has been treated for multiple stab wounds after a broad daylight attack in Albury.
Police and paramedics were called to the incident on the nature strip of a Lindsay Avenue home, near Forrest Hill Avenue, about 1pm on Monday.
Paramedics have confirmed a man in his 30s was treated for multiple injuries during the July 8 incident.
Police said the 30-year-old victim had stab wounds to his back and leg, which are thought to have been inflicted by a person, or people, known to him.
A person near the scene said the victim had been set upon.
A bloodied shoe, bloodstains on the grass, and blood-covered clothing was visible.
A nearby resident expressed shock after returning home and finding a crime scene officer examining the area.
The forensic officer could be seen measuring items at the site and examining the bloodied items.
Police spoke to witnesses and those who live in the area about the incident.
Officers confirmed the injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.
"NSW Ambulance treated a 30-year-old man at the scene for stab wounds to his leg and back, before he was taken to Albury hospital for treatment," a police spokeswoman said.
"His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
"Initial investigations suggest the parties may be known to each other.
"Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or information is urged to come forward and contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
