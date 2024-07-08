Man in custody after killing brother, cousin, in high speed Wangaratta crash

A Wangaratta man who killed his brother and cousin in a high speed car crash has been taken into custody to begin serving time.
Rory Teiffel was remanded in custody in the Melbourne County Court on Monday, July 8, following last year's double-fatality.
The lower court had previously heard Teiffel was driving around Wangaratta at speeds of up to 223kmh on April 9, while above the alcohol limit, before crashing his white Jeep off Greta Road.
The car hit trees and rolled several times.
Teiffel's cousin, Ryan, died at the scene, Teiffel's 16-year-old brother, Denver, suffered major head trauma and later died in hospital and another cousin, Aaron, was also injured.
The court previously heard he was above the alcohol limit at the time.
Police applied to remand Teiffel during his first court appearance after the crash but he was bailed after spending two nights in custody.
Teiffel has now been remanded by Judge Sarah Leighfield, ahead of a plea hearing in the court on Friday.
His own legal team applied to have his bail revoked ahead of him being sentenced at a later date.
When asked about custody management issues, Peter Morrissey said it was his client's first time behind bars.
"First time in custody for a person with no background in the prison system," he said.
Judge Sarah Leighfield told Teiffel how the matter would progress, including the consideration of materials and a psychological report.
"I'm now going to revoke your bail," she said.
"What that means is you will be going into custody ... and then you will be brought back into court on Friday for the plea.
"I'm going to remand you now to appear at 11.30am on Friday the 12th - that's this Friday - and obviously we'll hear all of that material on Friday.
"I am going to note that it is your first time in custody so that those looking after you are aware of that fact, and I'll see you back here on Friday morning."
Teiffel was led out of court and will be held in the Metropolitan Assessment Prison.
He will enter pleas to charges on Friday, having earlier admitted to two counts of culpable driving causing death in the magistrates court in December 2023.
Judge Leighfield said she wouldn't be in a position to sentence him on that day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.