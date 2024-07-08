Councillors approve entertainment centre upgrade, accept river plan feedback

Albury councillors on Monday night voted to award a contract to effectively double the capacity of Albury Entertainment Centre.
They also voted to acknowledge feedback received for the controversial Murray River redevelopment master plan.
Peddle Thorp Melbourne won the $2.7 million contract to build a stage of Albury Entertainment Centre as part of redevelopment plans for the entire complex.
At the meeting on July 8, Albury councillor Daryl Betteridge moved the motion to award the contract with Alice Glachan speaking to it.
"This is another significant progression on a significant component of work that we've been dealing with over a number of years," Cr Glachan said.
"It's a really good step forward. It's significant work that will be undertaken, it's a valuable product that we will have in fact, we're pretty much doubling the capacity of the Albury Entertainment Centre."
"We're bringing online significantly enhanced capacity for future conferences and other activities that are undertaken in our facility, meaning that we can actually be applying and bidding for a greater number and a greater size of participants in conferences for our city, which is a win for everybody."
The project is part of a federal $80 million Albury-Wodonga Regional Projects initiative which receives $10 million from the Australian government, $15 million from the NSW government and $6.55 million from Albury Council.
A motion to endorse the draft Murray River Experience master plan documents and place them on public exhibition was also approved on Monday.
Councillors voted to receive and note community feedback - some of it scathing - received through the phase one and phase two consultation process.
Key feedback themes received included: too much concrete, which will be hot and will detract from the site; keeping mature river red gums; keeping Noreuil Park natural with mature trees and grassed areas; and removing a proposed south-western barbecue area.
Cr Glachan spoke to the motion.
"There are a number of components to this draft Murray River Experience master plan, and there have been significant community consultation over a period of time and in a number of different ways to get to this stage," Cr Glachan said.
"This recommendation that we're dealing with tonight, which I do support, is important because it provides us with progression for some and then a redraft of the other, which I think is very important because we've listened to our community.
"But this does allow us to take some of those components forward and to further work on the others."
