23 people facing 48 charges after Albury region police drug, vape blitz ends

By Court Reporter
Updated July 8 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:49pm
Police during one of the raids conducted during Strike Force Cecum in the Albury region. Picture by NSW Police
An alleged drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly supplying ice in the Albury region in May and June.

