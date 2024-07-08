23 people facing 48 charges after Albury region police drug, vape blitz ends

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly supplying ice in the Albury region in May and June.
The 34-year-old was charged with ongoing drug supply after police raided a Cardo Drive home in Springdale Heights on Friday.
The man was also charged on July 5 with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug and breaching an apprehended violence order.
The arrest was part of Strike Force Cecum, which targeted drug supply and illegal tobacco and vape offences.
A total of 23 people were taken into custody during the blitz, and they face 48 offences.
Other arrests include alleged illegal vape suppliers Adam and Saf Kanjo, drug supplier Jarrah Maksymow and his partner Josie Maree Hancock, and a man accused of ice supply in Albury in June.
Police arrested that man, 33, at a hotel on Young Street on Friday.
He was charged with having a knife in a public place, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and taking part in drug supply.
A large number of officers were involved in the blitz, which began with planning and investigations in March.
Police raided multiple homes and businesses and seized 95,250 cigarettes and 505 vapes worth more than $172,000, and $28,000 in cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime.
MDMA, marijuana and GHB, a Taser, cannabis seeds and other items were also seized.
