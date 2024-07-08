'The greatest spike we've had': call for staple ingredients as food demand rises

Food aid providers on the Border agree the demand for assistance is higher than ever.
Wodonga's Birallee Park Neighbourhood House manager Edwina Bugge, is asking the community for donations of staple ingredients, including rice and pasta, as requests for meals increase.
"We do all the frozen meals and obviously pasta and rice is the main thing we have in each of them," she said.
"So it's pretty low, it was a bit of a shock."
The manager said she had seen a direct increase in people asking for assistance, but there was less supply.
"The demand walking in is the greatest spike we've had," she said.
The manager is the only paid employee at the centre, with 12 to 15 volunteers cooking between 400 to 500 meals a week.
Wodonga's not-for-profit organisation Community Accessability has also been making meals through a cooking program for the past 15 years.
"We commit to trying to make 20,000 meals a year," Ms Bugge said.
Birallee Park Neighbourhood House took over Felltimber Community Centre in Wodonga, previously operated by Wodonga Council on Monday, July 1.
However, as Ms Bugge juggles the demand of helping the community, she is also looking for new premises for the neighbourhood house, as the lease is up at the end of the year.
"With the idea we will be able to relocate, then we can have both assets remain in the community," she said.
"Because it's obviously needed and not something we want to lose and very important."
The organisation is also supported by Foodbank Victoria, which is seeing strong demand for assistance as well.
Foodbank Victoria chief executive David McNamara said the hunger relief charity was extremely busy.
"We've distributed more food than ever before and we're seeing demand like never before - and it's not just pasta and rice, it's all food, across all categories," he said.
"At the beginning of 2023, we were providing 50,000 meals a day, we're now providing more than 65,000 Victorians access to meals every day."
He said the cost increase of ingredients had put pressure on relief organisations including Foodbank.
"Our friends in the food industry are also being impacted by the cost of living crisis as they too have to pay higher prices for the ingredients they use and have less to donate," he said.
"As well as trying to source more donations, we're having to buy more food.
"In this last financial year, we spent over $5 million on the healthy food our community needs and we will continue to purchase healthy food for as long as is financially viable."
Birallee Park Neighbourhood House is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.