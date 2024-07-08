The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Copley family releases funeral details after his shock passing

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Copley (left) with his family.
Peter Copley (left) with his family.

The funeral for Peter Copley will be held next week, on Wednesday, July 17, at 11am at the Lavington Sports Ground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.