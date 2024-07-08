Copley family releases funeral details after his shock passing

The funeral for Peter Copley will be held next week, on Wednesday, July 17, at 11am at the Lavington Sports Ground.
Copley, 62, suddenly passed away late last month in Portugal while on holidays.
His shock passing has prompted widespread mourning and disbelief within the community, where he was heavily involved with six clubs spanning more than three decades.
He spent most of his playing career at Lavington before having coaching stints at Holbrook, Culcairn, Wodonga Raiders, Mitta United and Thurgoona.
Dubbed a coaching genius, Copley, won five flags as a coach to earn a reputation as the man with the Midas touch when it came to adding the premiership polish required to taste the ultimate success.
Copley played more than 150-matches for Lavington during the 1980s and played in flags at Lavington Sports Ground in 1983 and 1986.
In a fitting tribute, Copley's funeral will be held at the ground where he carved a reputation as a highly-skilled wingman in the O&M.
The ground is also one of the few locations that can cater for what is expected to be a massive funeral with more than a thousand people expected to attend to pay their last respects to the man they called 'Copes'.
Copley is survived by his wife Joanne and three children Matthew, Kira and Gabbie.
He is also the proud grandfather of Elio.
