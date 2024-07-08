Border trainers dominate Albury meeting with five winners

Wodonga trainer Peter Maher tasted instant success after recent stable acquisition Black Panther scored in his first start for the stable at Albury on Monday.
The lightly-raced three-year-old was previously trained by Mike Moroney where he had two starts for an unplaced effort at Bendigo and a third at Wangaratta earlier this month.
Having only his third career start, Black Panther claimed the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (900m) with Simon Miller aboard.
A drifter in betting, Black Panther ($4.40) opened as the $2.70-favourite before support came for the Andrew Bourke-trained Ditterich who started the 2.15-favourite.
The top-two in the betting staged a battle down most of the home-straight before Black Panther gradually got the better of Ditterich to score by less than half-a-length.
Maher revealed Black Panther was a cheap purchase online who is owned by a large syndicate who had already recouped the purchase price.
"The horse has got good gate speed, even though he put his head up a bit when they jumped," Maher said.
"We bought him online and he has paid his way today.
"Most of the owners are in another horse with me and wanted another one so we got this one and my brother Terry is the horse as well.
"That was only his third start and he looked pretty green and was throwing his legs around a bit... so it was a good effort.
"He is a good horse to handle, really quiet at home and a good eater and I've only had him in my stable for about a month."
Albury trainers dominated the meeting on their home track with Pat Widdup, Kym Davison, Donna Scott and Garry Worsnop all landing winners.
Local hoops Simon Miller and Jason Lyon also shared the riding honours after both being able to land winning doubles.
Miller's second winner came aboard the Davison-trained Sweet Paree ($2.30-fav) who was a dominant winner of the $27,000 Maiden Handicap, (1400m).
The four-year-old mare is only a recent stable addition and had two previous starts for Davison, running second at Narrandera and third at Wodonga.
Lyon's winning double came early in the meeting after riding two of the first three winners on the card.
He claimed the opening race, the $30,000 Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap, (1000m) aboard the Scott Spackman-trained Just Google Me ($4.20).
Lyon also partnered the Widdup-trained Light Foot ($7) to victory in the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Plate, (1175m).
It was the two-year-old filly's first race.
Scott combined with stable apprentice Amy O'Driscoll to land a winner with Tiszo Fab ($2.70) in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1500m).
Tiszo Fab appreciated the 3kg claim of O'Driscoll to find the lead and was able to lead his rivals a merry dance.
Worsnop also ultilised the 3kg claim of apprentice jockey Sarah McDononough in winning the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1175m) aboard Little Basheba ($4.20).
Albury Racing Club will hold its next meeting on Monday, July 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.