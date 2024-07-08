'Sadly familiar ring' to contemptuous response

In this space yesterday, we wrote of a "sadly familiar ring" to the debate surrounding the development of Albury hospital.
That was in relation to Border-based health experts outlining their concerns over what they say is an inadequate plan that "would barely fulfil our current needs and certainly doesn't come close to what will be required in the future".
Fast forward 24 hours and we have something else with a "sadly familiar ring" to it - government departments treating Border residents with contempt.
The Border Mail's Beau Greenway sought responses from Spring and Macquarie streets after concerns were aired at the Better Border Health event only to receive rehashed months-old statements which did nothing to address the issues raised at The Cube.
Copied and pasted responses from March and April. That's how seriously the concerns of Border-based health professionals and hundreds of residents are being taken.
We deserve better, don't we?
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
