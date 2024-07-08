Person in custody after man stabbed to death at Albury motel car park

A man has died after a fatal stabbing in the car park of an Albury motel.
Emergency crews were called to the car park at the Hume Inn Motel on Wodonga Place about 6.15pm on Monday.
A stabbing was reported during the July 8 incident.
Police found a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, with a stab wound to his chest.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital, where he died.
The late man is yet to be formally identified.
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and said he was "assisting with inquiries".
There are a large number of police at the motel.
Officers could be seen searching the area on Monday night.
The motel car park has been blocked off, but those staying at the site have been seen leaving.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
A police spokesman did not mention any charges being pressed and said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
