The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Person in custody after man stabbed to death at Albury motel car park

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 8 2024 - 10:20pm, first published 10:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died after a fatal stabbing in the car park of an Albury motel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.