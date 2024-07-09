Cousin warned teen against couple accused of her murder

A cousin of Amber Haigh repeatedly warned the teen to stay away from one of her alleged murderers because he had done "bad things", a court has heard.
Robert Samuel Geeves and his wife Anne Margaret Geeves are facing trial for the murder of Ms Haigh, their former housemate, in 2002 to gain custody of her child - which was fathered by Mr Geeves.
In a police statement made more than two weeks after her disappearance, the couple said they dropped Ms Haigh - then 19 years old - off at Campbelltown railway station on June 5, 2002.
She has not been seen since.
Taking the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday, July 8, Ms Haigh's cousin Jacqueline Winn (formerly Cash) revealed she repeatedly warned her younger cousin against the advances of Mr Geeves and warned he had done "bad things".
Under cross-examination by defence barrister Michael King, Ms Winn said she knew of two incidents from "years ago" relating to Mr Geeves, which prompted her to tell Ms Haigh to "stay away" from the couple.
Ms Winn said one of these incidents was "about the young girls" who were "kidnapped, put in a silo and tied up".
She said the other incident involved "Janelle", who "had shot herself through the face or through the nostrils".
The court has previously heard there was an incident in 1993 where a then-partner of Mr Geeves was shot.
Ms Winn also recalled a conversation where Ms Haigh expressed concern Mr Geeves was coming around and knocking on her bedroom window at night.
On another occasion, Ms Haigh admitted to her cousin Mr Geeves had tied her up.
"I said 'are you going to report it?', (but) Amber said she was scared ... they would hurt her," Ms Winn said.
She said her cousin's wrists bore a faint brown mark around them at the time.
The court heard the two cousins didn't always get on well and Ms Winn revealed they were involved in a few clashes while living in the same house or near each other.
On one occasion after a fight with Ms Haigh involving a portable television set and an apparent heated exchange about the Geeveses, an apprehended violence order was taken out against Ms Winn.
During that incident, the court heard Ms Haigh pushed the TV set into Ms Winn, causing her to nearly lose her balance, and in reaction she slapped Ms Haigh in the face.
As a result, Mr and Mrs Geeves told Ms Haigh to take out an AVO against her cousin, she told the court.
However, Ms Winn said Ms Haigh continued to have contact with her despite the court order.
The court heard a previous physical altercation had also taken place between the pair when they were both living together in Mount Isa in 1999.
In the lead-up to the incident, Ms Haigh and her great aunt Stella Nealon - Ms Winn's mother - had travelled from their Kingsvale property to Mount Isa to assist Ms Winn in moving back to the Hilltops region.
However, that visit turned into an extended stay, and Ms Winn told the court Ms Haigh caused a bit of trouble for her family while up there - including telling other residents of the caravan park they were living in at the time about "private" family matters.
Those matters included Ms Haigh having sex with her cousin Paul Harding, which Ms Winn said she "didn't appreciate" everyone being told about.
The court heard Ms Winn grabbed Ms Haigh by the throat, but she denied choking her and said she grabbed her further down on the shoulders.
Another witness on Monday revealed Mr Geeves was seen with a girl resembling Ms Haigh when he came to make the final payment for works done on his car about the time of her disappearance.
John Gibbons, the owner of Gibbo's Auto Electrics in Young, appeared via video link and gave evidence of a series of jobs done for Mr Geeves in mid-2002.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Robert Geeves brought in a white Suzuki 4-wheel drive for a series of modifications that were carried out in May of that year.
Mr Gibbons told the court the works included the fixing of a trailer plug on the vehicle to enable the trailer lights to work.
He told the court he recalled when Mr Geeves came in to pay the $491 bill on May 22, 2002, he was "initially" by himself, then a "young girl" came wandering into the premises as well.
When asked if he saw that girl again, Mr Gibbons told the court a resounding "no", he had not.
However, under questioning by Crown solicitor Jessica Dawson, he later realised that girl was Ms Haigh - when he saw her face in an article in The Young Witness newspaper.
He recalled the news report said the girl was supposedly taken to the train station and not seen since then.
On questioning, Mr Gibbons said Mr Geeves had referred to taking somebody to the train station.
However, he said Mr Geeves had not told him when that trip would take place.
"He (Mr Geeves) just said he was going to take someone to the train station," Mr Gibbons told the court.
Also in court on Monday, Ms Haigh's former GP David Sevier gave evidence in court about her intellectual disability.
"I thought she was probably functioning intellectually or cognitively at the level of a person perhaps aged 12 or 13 years of age," the now-retired Dr Sevier told the court.
"I think it was fairly evident to people when they met her, she had a cognitive disability."
Dr Sevier said he met Ms Haigh "on many occasions" and each time "reinforced the fact she was intellectually impaired".
He said while Ms Haigh "understood the instructions and advice" given to her, she was "perhaps not always able to recognise the significance of her own behaviour or the significance of following other people's advice".
"She struck me as somebody who was, I think, able to read and write but didn't always understand precisely what the consequences might be of what she was reading or writing," he said.
Dr Sevier said he believed Ms Haigh was capable of entering the workforce but would have required "sheltered employment".
By this he meant she would work in an environment where she "didn't need to compete to achieve employment" and would only be capable of carrying out relatively straightforward tasks "under supervision".
Asked by crown prosecutor Paul Kerr about Ms Haigh's ability to deal with complex situations, Dr Sevier said he doubted she would have coped well in such situations.
"The essence of my (2003 police) statement was that she would do better in sheltered employment and do better under caring supervision of responsible adults," he said.
Dr Sevier also said Ms Haigh "took things at face value".
"If you told her something she would accept it, but she didn't necessarily understand what results might occur from (the) ... situation she found herself in," he said.
He said Ms Haigh "probably tended to trust people perhaps more than she should have".
Dr Sevier told the court he became aware at some point Ms Haigh was living with Mr and Mrs Geeves but could not recall further details.
Asked if he knew the Geeveses, Dr Sevier said he did through the medical practice.
Dr Sevier's evidence was abruptly cut short when the prosecution became aware his notes were not requested by police when he gave his original statement in 2003.
The court heard the prosecution would now prepare a subpoena to request those documents - if still in existence - from the doctor's former medical practice in Young.
Dr Sevier will resume his testimony at a later date.
The judge-alone trial, before Justice Julia Lonergan, continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.