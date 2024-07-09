The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cousin warned teen against couple accused of her murder

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 9 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Haigh's cousin Jacqueline Winn, formerly Jacqueline Cash (seated) outside the Wagga Courthouse where she gave evidence of repeated concerns about the Geeveses before the teen's disappearance. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Amber Haigh's cousin Jacqueline Winn, formerly Jacqueline Cash (seated) outside the Wagga Courthouse where she gave evidence of repeated concerns about the Geeveses before the teen's disappearance. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

A cousin of Amber Haigh repeatedly warned the teen to stay away from one of her alleged murderers because he had done "bad things", a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.