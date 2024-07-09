Border's Big Bash blow: Cricket Australia makes tough call on Lavington

Lavington has missed out on a Big Bash League hat-trick.
After hosting matches for the past two seasons, the venue will be missing when the schedule for the 14th instalment of the Big Bash is unveiled on Friday.
There were hopes among the Border cricket community that Lavington Sports Ground - on the back of an almost $20 million upgrade - could stage a match for the third straight season after successfully hosting the Sydney Thunder in matches against the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.
Both matches attracted crowds of about 10,000 but Cricket Australia's general manager, Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson confirmed to The Border Mail that Lavington wouldn't feature in this year's fixture while leaving the door ajar for future seasons.
"We've had some incredible BBL matches at Lavington and have loved working with the Stars and Thunder to bring the BBL to Albury," Dobson said.
"Scheduling decisions are made on a range of factors each year. We would never rule out any possibilities for the future."
Albury Council said the Thunder's matches against the Hurricanes and Stars had pumped about $6 million into the Border economy, and they remained hopeful of securing more top-level sport in the future.
"While council is disappointed that Lavington hasn't been chosen to host a BBL match this coming season, we also understand that it would be unrealistic to expect a match every year," Aaron Humphries, team leader leisure facilities, said.
"Albury has been fortunate to have hosted a BBL match for the past two years, with the combined associated economic impact of these events approaching $6 million.
"We are in regular contact with all major sporting bodies to ensure we continue to capitalise on opportunities to host elite sporting events at the Lavington Sports Ground.
"Council is also continuing to invest in the venue to assist in these efforts, including a $2 million resurfacing project scheduled for next year in the recently adopted four-year delivery program."
The Thunder are expected to play four matches at ENGIE Stadium - home of the GWS Giants - up from three last season, which could explain why Lavington missed out.
"The work that has gone into improving the venue for fans is incredible and we have some really exciting initiatives planned for this match and right throughout the summer," Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland told Cricket Australia.
The Big Bash will begin on December 15 with the Scorchers hosting the Stars in Perth.
Lavington was also missing as Cricket Australia released the fixture for the WBBL on Tuesday, announcing a shorter season with more games in big stadiums.
Eight matches of the 43-game season will be played at the SCG, MCG, Gabba and Adelaide Oval, while another 10 are at Test venues in the WACA and Blundstone Arena.
"I think we have a pretty good mix this year," Dobson said of the WBBL, which begins on October 27.
"We're only in tier-one or tier-two venues now. We're in either Test venues or iconic WBBL venues.
"Our ambition isn't necessarily to move the whole competition into stadiums, because there are different dynamics there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.