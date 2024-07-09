Favourite son reaches special milestone with the Hawks

It is not hard to realise why Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Cal Turner is regarded as one of the club's favourite sons.
In footy terms he is a giver more than a receiver.
Turner's motto has always been what can I do for the club, not what can the club do for me.
His list of achievements in his beloved brown and gold grows each season.
Turner is a triple premiership player (2008, 2014, 2018), a former senior coach (2015-16), and former reserves coach (2021-22).
This season he is the thirds coach, vice-captain of the seniors as is also on the Hawks' committee.
The 33-year-old also racked-up his 200-match milestone last weekend against Chiltern.
Not surprisingly, Turner was keen to downplay the achievement.
"A lot has been said about me internally over the past week or so but personally I haven't given the milestone too much thought to be honest," Turner said.
"I guess there was a bit of selfishness in wanting to reach the milestone but I feel I owe the club a lot.
"I played all my juniors at the club and I've been fortunate enough to have a fair bit of success in both juniors and now seniors.
"The club has always been good to my family and I and I just love playing footy.
"I want to keep playing for as long as I can.
"The football department makes contact every year to see if I'm happy to play again the following season.
"My answer is always the same, 'why are you even asking me? I will keep playing until you tell me that you want me to leave.'"
Turner is the son of Wodonga legend, David, who is regarded as one of the Bulldogs' finest players.
David won Wodonga's goalkicking seven times and was a triple premiership player at the kennel in 1981, 1987 and 1992.
Tragically, David died of a brain tumour, aged 39 with Callum still a toddler.
The Bulldog champion was elevated into the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame in 2022 where his father, Milton, delivered an emotional speech which captivated the crowd.
Callum followed in his father's footsteps and played 30-odd senior matches for Wodonga during a four-year stint from 2010 to 2013 before returning 'home' to Kiewa.
His, younger brother, Kayne, also played for Kiewa and the Murray Bushrangers and was drafted by North Melbourne in 2014 where he played 131-matches before being delisted last year.
"I was raised on footy being a huge part of my life like a lot of people are," Turner said.
"Growing up, the ground was five minutes away from home and mum took us down there.
"That was it.
"I've only ever played for Kiewa and Wodonga and these are the two clubs that I call home.
"I've been very lucky to play for both of the clubs that I'm the most passionate about and support.
"And both have supported me and my family really well.
"Playing games of footy is the least you can do at a club.
"I think it is all the other stuff involved that really matters, like being on the committee and coaching.
"So I try to get involved with that sort of thing as well.
"You do see some people come into footy clubs and all they want to do is take.
"But I'm a big believer in giving back to the club as much as I can."
Turner is a father of two boys and takes immense pride in his children following in his footsteps.
"I get great delight in my kids being at the club and I rate that the No. 1 thing is having my family to raise which the club is a big part of," he said.
"I also rate my first senior flag in 2008, being the first I feel it was special and memorable.
"But the friendships forged over my football journey is the thing that I cherish the most.
"My wife and her family are a massive part of the club.
"I always say I wouldn't have any mates if I wasn't involved in the footy club because I don't go anywhere much else besides work and footy during the season.
"I just love playing in the TDFL and meeting the players from other clubs as well.
"You play hard out on the ground but then you can have a few beers with the opposition after the match.
"Both the Hibberson boys from Chiltern came into the clubrooms for a beer and a chat last week and that's what you like to see from the opposition.
"Win, lose or draw, having a chat with the opposition and seeing how they are going."
Turner feels fortunate to have played under some fantastic coaches and felt his grandfather, Milton, had a huge influence on his career after losing his father at such a young age.
"There has been quite a range of people who have influenced my career, including my grandfather Milton Turner and we would talk on the phone every week after I played or coached and he would give me his advice," he said.
"I took in and learnt from every coach that I have played under and I've had some bloody good ones along the way.
"Coaches the calibre of Simon Bone at the start of my career, then playing with and under Ryan Richardson, then 'Muddy' (Adam Mudra) followed by Jack Neil and now Zac Fulford.
"They are blokes who all love footy and love coaching."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.