Youngsters make the most of NAIDOC Week netball clinic on the Border

Border youngsters had the opportunity to further develop their netball skills this week through Netball Victoria's NAIDOC Week clinic.
Just under 20 participants took to Albury's J C King Park on Monday, with the initiative aimed towards First Nations participants.
Ovens and Murray interleague coach Noel Halton helped run the clinic alongside Rovers' Stacey Lamb, which was targeted towards players aged between eight and 16.
"It was all about participation and having fun," Halton said.
"I'm all about inclusion in every space.
"The biggest thrill I get out of opportunities like this is exposing anyone from all walks of life and backgrounds to the sport and to come and play the wonderful game of netball.
"The more I can do to help is a positive."
It's hoped the clinic helps to promote netball pathways within First Nations communities, starting at a grassroots level.
It comes after the Ovens and Murray League recently celebrated its Indigenous Round.
NAIDOC Week runs from July 7 to 14, with this year's theme 'Keep the Fire Burning, Blak, Loud and Proud.'
There was also an opportunity for youngsters to develop their skills at Thurgoona on Monday, with former Australian netballer Sharni Norder (nee Layton) and former Vixen Kim Borger taking school holiday clinics.
Borger has played two games for Ovens and Murray League side Wangaratta Rovers this season, after committing to aid the A-grade side this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.