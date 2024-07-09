'It's exhausting': mother drives 250 kilometres a day for childcare

Every weekday, Rosemary Corcoran drives her daughter 125 kilometres each way to her childcare centre.
Leaving her home in Bidgeemia, east of Urana, at 7.10am, Mrs Corcoran takes her one-year-old daughter Abbigail on a 50-minute drive to Walla Walla Childcare Centre. She then drives another 30 minutes in the opposite direction to her job at Rand Farm Supplies.
At the end of the day, she retraces her steps, finally arriving home at 6.20pm.
"I drive an extra 15 hours a week to and from childcare," Mrs Corcoran said. "And I spend over $250 a week on fuel.
"We're very grateful we get the childcare subsidy, but once you put fuel in, you're not really gaining much."
Mrs Corcoran said balancing work and childcare with such a long commute takes a toll on her family life.
"Sometimes I don't have time to give Abbigail a bath, and dinner is often leftovers because, by the time we get home, we only have an hour before I have to put her to bed," she said.
"I feel so bad for Abbigail because she's a child and shouldn't have to be in the car for that long. It is difficult to entertain a child for so many hours - we listen to a lot of Wiggles - it's exhausting."
Mrs Corcoran is not alone in her search for accessible childcare.
A 2022 Mitchell Institute report found that 50 per cent of families in regional areas and around 80 per cent of families in remote neighbourhoods are stranded in "childcare deserts" (an area where there are more than three children for every available position).
The report found in the Albury region (excluding the city) there were 0.247 places per child, 0.45 places per child in Wodonga, and 0.185 places per child in the Wangaratta region.
"I think rural communities are forgotten about a lot," Mrs Corcoran said.
"It is sad in this day and age, we've spoken about our problems with internet access, but that's not the only thing forgotten out here.
"They want rural areas to thrive, but nobody gives us the resources to be able to do that.
"We don't have family around here, so we're very reliant on the daycare. Unfortunately, rural communities are forgotten when it comes to that."
Maddy Butler, campaign director at The Parenthood (an organisation working to improve access to regional early childhood education across Australia), said mothers in Albury-Wodonga are putting their kids on waiting lists while pregnant, to no avail.
"I've heard from a few families in Albury-Wodonga, and they are concerned about long waitlists," she said.
"We so often hear of pregnant mothers putting their children onto the waitlist. I've often heard that the local centre will know they're pregnant before their family does, and still not get a spot before the child turns two.
"With parents trying to figure out how they will work, especially with the rising cost of living when they need to pay rent and mortgage, that's really stressful."
Ms Butler will join Indi MP Helen Haines for two open "play dates" with parents on Wednesday, July 17, at Wodonga's Hyphen and the Wangaratta Library.
Ms Butler hopes to collect stories from parents struggling with accessing childcare for a report by The Parenthood scheduled to be released in September this year.
"Often this issue can make families feel really isolated and that they're the problem," she said.
"We want them to know it's the system that's the problem, and we're trying to change it."
