Dad moved to country 'to look for better life' before fatal Albury motel stabbing

A witness has spoken of chaotic scenes after a man was fatally stabbed in the chest at an Albury motel car park, with those nearby trying to stem the bleeding.
A witness said UK father Royce Mallett, 30, was stabbed in a work vehicle before the alleged attacker, 28, fled the scene on foot.
Those nearby heard Mr Mallett - who friends said was in the country for employment - crying out "help, help".
A woman staying at the property, Michelle - who did not give her surname - said a man had applied pressure to the wounds as instructions were given by a 000 operator.
"I heard a commotion and I went outside," she said.
"There was a few people around, one guy was trying to (apply pressure to the wound).
"As far as I know, what led up to it, he was sitting in his car with a mate, whatever's happened, this guy's got him in the heart."
Some people were in tears as Mr Mallett was assisted at the scene.
The critically injured 30-year-old was taken to Albury hospital but died.
Michelle said she was feeling "absolute complete shock".
She said the arrested man had been staying at the motel for two to three weeks, and had been seen pacing in the area, and Mr Mallett had been staying there on and off.
Security camera footage from the adjoining bakery appeared to depict a man running from the scene with a knife.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man an hour or two after the incident on Olive Street, near the SS&A Club.
The Albury man hadn't been charged as of early Tuesday and was assisting police.
Felicity Mallett said her late son, a father of two, was due to go back to the UK in five weeks.
He had a five-year-old daughter, Rose, and a one-year-old son named Roman.
Family members were preparing to fly to Australia after the incident.
His mother said it could take a month or two for his body to be returned to the UK.
Mr Mallett hailed from the small town of Haswell, about 90 minutes north of Leeds.
Social media posts made by Mr Mallett suggested he had been in Australia for several months.
His mother said she was in "total shock" at the news.
A friend posted on Facebook that Mr Mallett had gone to Australia "to look for a better life".
"To have it taken away from you ... is absolutely heartbreaking," Robbie Matthews posted.
Superintendent Paul Smith said the arrested man and victim are believed to have known each other.
"It's a very unfortunate situation we're faced with," he said.
"We have a deceased 30-year-old.
"We have a man in custody assisting us with our enquiries.
"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this offence."
Police are seeking security camera footage of the arrested man along Wodonga Place, Dean Street, and Olive Street, where he was arrested.
Superintendent Smith did not say if a knife had been recovered and did not rule out a line search.
He said people may have captured dashcam or security camera footage, which may not appear to be significant but could help with the investigation.
"We allege that our victim was stabbed in Wodonga Place," he said.
"However, we are interested in the movements of this 28-year-old between Wodonga Place and Olive Street, between 6pm and 8pm, on foot.
"No doubt there were plenty of people driving in that area at the time."
Superintendent Smith said police appreciated the assistance of those who rendered first aid and called 000 and urged any witnesses who hadn't yet spoken to police to make contact.
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
He said the fatal stabbing was unrelated to a stabbing a short distance away on Lindsay Street five hours earlier, with witnesses also sought to that altercation.
