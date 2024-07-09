The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dad moved to country 'to look for better life' before fatal Albury motel stabbing

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 9 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People tried to help Royce Mallett after he was stabbed at an Albury motel car park on Monday night, but he died at hospital. Picture supplied
People tried to help Royce Mallett after he was stabbed at an Albury motel car park on Monday night, but he died at hospital. Picture supplied

A witness has spoken of chaotic scenes after a man was fatally stabbed in the chest at an Albury motel car park, with those nearby trying to stem the bleeding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.