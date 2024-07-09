Sunny plans clouded by unpaid rent: council scraps $80 million solar farm

Wodonga Council has scrapped plans for an $80 million solar farm after the company failed to pay rent.
The project, announced in August 2018, was slated to be developed by Wodonga Solar Power Pty Ltd on 138 hectares at the Logic industrial hub, between Barnawartha and the Logic exit at the Murray Valley Highway.
The solar farm would have featured 80,000 northward-facing panels, generating 54 megawatts of power.
Wodonga Council offered the land on a 25-year lease with an annual rent of $352,000 indexed at 4.85 per cent per year.
However, Leon Schultz, Wodonga Council's director of infrastructure and growth, said Wodonga Solar Power failed to keep up with rent repayments.
"Wodonga Solar Power has fallen into lease payment arrears and has been unable to produce a repayment plan," he said.
"The council is currently in legal proceedings and further comment would be premature, but, at present, other proposals are being assessed for suitability and a further report will be presented to the council for consideration when appropriate."
Wodonga Council did not say how much money it is set to lose from the project not going ahead.
In August 2018, Wodonga Solar Power chief executive Doug Townsend said construction on the project was planned to start in January 2019 and would take 10 to 12 months to build.
This did not eventuate.
The Border Mail has attempted to contact Wodonga Solar Power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.