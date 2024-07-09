Breaking down the book censorship surge: What you should know

This is branded content.
Earning a journalism degree online, or any degree concerned with literature and the written arts, is likely to carry with it a certain weight; a feeling of loss when students look back through the history of their medium and discover that generations of writing have been lost, or outrightly denied to them, because of the decisions made by those in power.
Book bans are typically rallied for by political, religious, library or social (such as parent/carer) groups. In fact, books targeted for bans increased by 65 per cent from 2022 to 2023 in the United States, with approximately 47 per cent of these targeted titles by or about the LGBTQIA+ community and/or people of color.
The justification for banning books is typically rooted in political, religious, or moral beliefs, and the argument is that the book, or books, go against, or undermine, these beliefs and are therefore in some way harmful.
There have been many instances of book censorship throughout history, however, we don't really learn a lot about them through the course of our education, so not very many people are familiar with how they happen, how they work, and why they can be a bad thing.
Today, we're examining book censorship, its history, and the fallout of major banning censorship movements.
President of the American Library Association Emily Drabinski describes different forms of book censorship like this: "A 'book ban' is the removal of a title from a library because someone considers it harmful or dangerous.
A 'challenge' is when someone raises an objection to a library material or a program or service. 'Reconsideration' is the formal process libraries go through to determine whether a book meets the library's selection criteria."
Outside of libraries, book bans can also happen in schools, where different bodies decide for any reason that a particular book is not appropriate for children or young people. The censorship of literature has occurred in many different ways throughout history.
What is recognised as the first historically recorded formal book ban occurred hundreds of years ago in 1637. When the Puritans arrived on America's shores in 1624, they brought with them businessman Thomas Morton.
An Anglican with a penchant for nonconformity, Morton frequently clashed with his Puritanical neighboring colony due to his revivification of pagan and old-world traditions, and his establishing of a non-Puritan colony, which is now present-day Quincy in Massachusetts.
Due to the numerous conflicts between Morton and his neighboring Puritan colony, Morton was exiled, but he sued his persecutors and wrote a book deeply criticizing the Puritan philosophy and lifestyle. The book was called the New English Canaan and was published in 1637.
The staunchly offended Puritan colony vehemently banned the book, a copy of which sold for around $60,000 dollars in 2019. Rather conversely, the ban turned the book into a pillar of anti-authoritarian sentiment.
This occurrence of book bans making their targets more famous than they might have otherwise been a repeated trend.
During the period of the American Civil War, Harriet Beecher's novel Uncle Tom's Cabin as well as several others, were banned in the South due to expressing "antislavery sentiments." Uncle Tom's Cabin then went on to become the best-selling novel of the 19th century.
The ineffectiveness of the ban showed that banning books and other censorship tactics were ultimately flat methods that did not produce their desired outcomes.
It seems that what they say about forbidden fruit being the sweetest holds true through the ages, at least it very much is the case so far as book banning is concerned. The act of banning books has become notoriously associated with literary success.
In the 1870s Anthony Comstock succeeded in convincing Congress to halt distribution of books deemed "obscene" or "immoral." The law they passed used inherently vague language, which allowed zealots to censor arguably harmless books, such as medical guides on anatomy, The Canterbury Tales, and several other classic works.
The "Comstock Act" as it was called, continued to plague literature for the next few decades, until in 1957 the Supreme Court ruled that due to the Act's impact of increasing the sales of the books it banned and several other sociocultural changes, the definition of "obscenity" was limited and the Comstock Act was rarely used from that point.
Unfortunately, the trend of banning books didn't stop following the Comstock Act. After WWII and the subsequent "Red Scare", anti-communist propaganda and sentiment was the order of the day.
Laws were passed to lessen or restrict attitudes deemed to be subversive, 'un-American," or symbolic of communist sympathies.
This social censorship extended to the media of the time, with film, television, news, and - you guessed it - books, becoming the target of the McCarthy era of the American Presidency.
However, the McCarthy censorship didn't work, and in 1953 (four years before the Comstock Act would be amended) the excessive nature of Red Scare censorship was effectively neutered when President Dwight Eisenhower said, "Don't be afraid to go in your library and read every book, as long as that document does not offend our own ideas of decency. That should be the only censorship".
There were other ineffectual attempts to undermine the work of literary artists and the effect of fiction on a populace, but if history is anything to go by, the USA's current book bans targeting LGBTQI+ characters and themes, as well as racially significant themes will likely be unsuccessful.
Of the more than 1000 claims of literary degeneracy, approximately 60% of them were filed by 11 people which suggests the concerns raised do not reflect the majority opinion
Current book bans are a mere reflection of what the book bans of the past have been; an attempt at control by a body rallying for their specific beliefs.
Book bans are often unsuccessful which begs the question: why would the current bans or attempts at bans be any more effective?
The banning of books is motivated by a fear of beliefs, concepts or ideas that fall outside one's own.
However, just like visual art, music and theater, literature is supposed to be a tool for both education and entertainment; it's often an art form that will not suit the taste of every reader, and this is unlikely to change any time soon.
And at the end of the day, deciding what you, or your children, read is a personal decision.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.