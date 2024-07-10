Albury historian honoured for 'inner motivation' to see the story through

A woman of "warmth, wit, style and daring", Jan Hunter's contribution to Albury's local history scene has been described as "irreplaceable".
Intent at first to record her builder father's houses, Mrs Hunter went on to publish more than 20 Albury and District Historical Society booklets and write numerous articles on Border topics.
Her research skills, knowledge and willingness to help others are being remembered following her death on June 25, aged 86.
Born September 8, 1937, at Albury's Meramie Private Hospital, which she wrote about in a 2018 Border Mail history column, Mrs Hunter was the youngest daughter of successful Border builder Les and Ruth Chick.
Overcoming polio as a child, she attended North Albury Infants' School, Albury Public School and Albury High School, leaving school at 15 with her Intermediate Certificate.
Mrs Hunter met her future husband, Doug, at a Scouts' Christmas party in 1954 when she was 17.
"She always said they were the only two people there over four feet tall," her memorial service on Friday, July 5, heard.
The couple married in 1959 and first lived in Lavington, then spent eight years in Papua New Guinea as they raised children David (born 1962), James (1964) and Kate (1969).
The family returned to Albury in 1975, moving into a home Les Chick had earlier built.
Mrs Hunter resumed formal education in this decade, gaining a liberal arts degree at the then Riverina College of Advanced Education after seven years of part-time study.
She then completed a diploma of education in secondary teaching at Melbourne University before joining the staff of Albury's Xavier High School, teaching English, history and drama from 1984 to 1991.
Albury and District Historical Society president Geoff Romero said Mrs Hunter, in retirement, set out to document the houses her father had built.
"As is always the case when you start on a history project like that, it spreads and widens, and that's what happened," he said.
This venture became the 2007 book Building the Neighbourhood: Central North Albury 1920-1950 and the first of Mrs Hunter's many contributions to Border historical knowledge.
Her topics included Albury families, groups and individuals, Glenly Tennis Club, Albury Show Society, Albury Pioneer Cemetery and World War I diaries.
She published her research on Mate's staff newsletters during World War II in the Military Historical Society of Australia journal Sabretache and her research on the Abikhairs in the newsletter of the Australian Lebanese Association.
Her last published history was A History of 8th/13th Victorian Mounted Rifles 1948-1982 (2023).
Mr Romero said Mrs Hunter had received life membership of the society.
"Her willingness to grasp a story and develop it, not everyone has that," he said.
"She had the inner motivation to see a story, develop it herself and then write about it in an entertaining way.
"As a result, her works were very readable to the ordinary person.
"Extremely well researched, that's why she became the fount of knowledge for people who wanted to write; they went to Jan, and Jan invariably had information for them."
Mr Romero said Mrs Hunter, a popular public speaker, always assisted others with their presentations, and overall, the historical society viewed her as "irreplaceable".
"Jan has always been there, ready to help them with information she's gathered, etc; she's really been such a strong part of our society for many, many years," he said.
Mrs Hunter's memorial at La Maison Restaurant, Wodonga, heard the typewriter had been a fixture in her kitchen, and she was an early adopter of the word processor and email.
"She also wrote regularly to her MP and to anyone she thought was doing a good job - from council gardeners to women politicians," mourners heard.
"She thought letters were important. In recent years, Jan was a lively texter, keeping in touch with friends and the grandchildren through texts and social media. She was an emoji ninja.
"Jan will be remembered for her warmth, wit, style and daring."
