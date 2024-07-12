Biggest collection of world-class fleeces Advertising Feature

2023 Grand Champion fleece exhibited by Shalimar Park Merino Stud: Des Carlon, Jack Carlon, Candice Cordy, Tim Steere AWTA, Alison van Eyk. Picture Gingerhouse Photography

The Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show 2024 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best events yet.

As the largest event of its type in the world, the 'best of the best' sheep breeders are set to go head-to-head against a backdrop of the country's most passionate food, fashion and fibre lovers all celebrating the great Aussie sheep.

With an impressive 385 fleeces on display in the Australian Fleece Competition - about 50 more than last year - fresh blood has entered the ring to create a diverse and expansive offering sure to wow both judges and audiences alike.

Candice Cordy, Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and Australian Fleece Competition convener, is not only looking forward to having a good crowd and catching up with some familiar faces but also sharing the industry with the public.



"I think it's a really great showcase for what we do and an opportunity for people from right across the country to learn a lot more about the industry and get involved," she said.



We all work together to showcase the best wools in the country and make it the largest fully measured competition in the world. - Candice Cordy

This year's fleeces represent every wool growing state in Australia, ranging from 13 micron ultrafine Marinos right through to 47.9 micron British breeds, with a few heritage breeds as well which "always creates interest".



This year there are also 29 entries in the performance class, a category for growers who share in six to eight month cycles rather than the traditional 12 month approach.

The show has a strong focus on commercial processing and exhibitors get plenty of objective measurement, which is benchmarked, and subjective scores from two expert judges.



"It's a really good opportunity for them to see where they're at and compare to other bloodlines or different growing areas as well and get a gauge on their production," Candice said.



Every year, the exhibitors have the chance to donate their fleeces to a selected charity, and for 2024 the chosen one is Strength To Give. There has been more than $210,000 donated to different charities since the fleece competition began.

Nutrien Ag have teamed up with The Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) and the Australian Sheep Breeders' Association (ASBA) again to bring the Australian Sheep and Wool Show back to Bendigo from July 19 to 21, 2024.

"We all work together to showcase the best wools in the country and make it the largest fully measured competition in the world," Candice said.