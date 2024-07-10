Cancer centre's aiming for 'a lot of people and a lot of yellow'

A gloomy winter's day could not stop the bright T-shirts shining through, with the colour known by many as the symbol of the Border's cancer centre.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre's largest fundraiser for the year, the 2024 Sunshine Walk, has been launched and will be held on Sunday, November 10, at Hovell Tree Park in Albury.
Steph Daly, of Albury, has walked 20 kilometres each year since the event started in 2019.
She said she did it for her father-in-law, Wayne Daly, who died from bowel and liver cancer in 2019.
"This is why I do this, because this is my way of dealing with grief with my father-in-law," she said.
"Because it helps me and it feels like I'm kind of helping in some way and the hard times we went through."
Each year she is supported by family and friends, who take their time to remember Mr Daly, including his contributions to sport on the Border.
"I just love the feeling of it all," Mrs Daly said.
"And everyone's there together and there for the same cause and we can all relate to one another."
The mother of three enjoys meeting others during the day and hearing their personal stories as to why they have chosen to walk.
Her husband Shaun Daly and their children, Max, Noa and Blake, join her for the last five kilometres of the walk.
"It kind of gets them motivated to do it too, because obviously they miss their Poppy, so anything to help them as well and enjoy it," she said.
Due to renovations, this year's routes will move away from Albury Sports Ground and for the first time, all walks will start and finish at Hovell Tree Park.
The five-kilometre track, starting at 10am, will go out to Gateway Lakes before looping back to the beginning, and the 10-kilometre walk at 9am is set to go out further to Belvoir Park in Sumsion Gardens.
The 20-kilometre route at 7am will see walkers go to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre before making their way back along the highway, linking back with the five and 10-kilometre walkers.
There is also the option of creating a "DIY walk" where registrants can walk at a location of their choice for the fundraiser.
Drink stations will be provided every five kilometres and there will also be a barbecue, drink and restroom facilities at the start and finish line.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund manager Tom O'Connor said the staggered start times bring everyone together at the end.
"Irrespective of the distance they do, they still all come back here roughly around the same time," he said.
"It's good, going to be a great atmosphere here with a lot of people and a lot of yellow."
Last year, the cancer centre's biggest fundraiser raised almost $160,000, with about 800 people taking part.
Mr O'Connor hopes this year's event will attract more than 1000 walkers and raise more than $200,000.
"This year's about celebrating, we've had people that have walked 100ks now over the five years," he said,
"And then other people that have brought 5ks each year have done 25 and those that have done 10ks have done 50.
"So it's about celebrating that repeat support."
To register for the 2024 Sunshine Walk visit give.awcancertrust.org.au.
