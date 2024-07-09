Multiple men set upon Albury stab victim, no links to later fatal attack

Multiple men continue to be sought over a central Albury broad daylight stabbing that left a person with wounds to his legs and back.
Police say multiple people were armed during the Lindsay Avenue incident, near Forest Hill Avenue, about 1pm on Monday, July 8.
The victim of that attack - which was unrelated to a fatal stabbing at a motel car park later in the day - remained in hospital on Tuesday.
Police were hopeful the man would shed some light on what had happened during the altercation.
"These matters are totally unrelated," Superintendent Paul Smith said of the stabbings.
"There is no connection between the matters.
"In (the first) incident, our victim was set upon by a number of offenders.
"He's in Albury base hospital.
"It's certainly believed they are well known to each other and we're currently attempting to gain some information out of that victim.
"We have had witnesses come forward with dashcam.
"There were a number of males involved in what I would describe as an affray, when this man was injured."
Superintendent Smith said the attackers were men, not youths.
"We would like to identify all those parties involved to take appropriate action," he said.
"Two groups of men coming together, armed, that clearly says criminals involved to me."
Monday's stabbings happened about one kilometre apart and within about five hours of each other.
Both victims were coincidentally aged 30.
"Neither of these matters are linked in any way, other than that they happened in Albury on the same day," Superintendent Smith said.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
