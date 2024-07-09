The Border Mail
Car with no plates skids out of control at North Albury, crashes into fence

By Local News
July 9 2024 - 4:00pm
Two men quickly walked away from the scene of this crash on Burrows Road in North Albury on Monday night. Picture supplied
A driver has wiped out a small tree and a fence in North Albury after spinning a car out of control and leaving the scene.

