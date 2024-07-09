Car with no plates skids out of control at North Albury, crashes into fence

A driver has wiped out a small tree and a fence in North Albury after spinning a car out of control and leaving the scene.
Two men got out of a crashed black Holden on Burrows Road on Monday night.
They quickly walked towards Union Road after the incident, which occurred in wet weather about 7.10pm on July 8.
The vehicle did not appear to have plates attached.
A group of people returned in a white four-wheel-drive about half an hour later and dragged the car out before again leaving.
Damage remains visible at the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.