Ben backs up breakthrough with second Olympic Games selection

Myrtleford runner Ben Buckingham is off to his second Olympics after landing a spot on the Australian athletics team.
Buckingham, 32, will contest the men's 3000 metre steeplechase at the Paris 2024 Games, three years on from making his Olympic debut in the same event in Tokyo, after his place was confirmed by Athletics Australia on Monday, July 8.
He posted a time of 8.20.95 in Tokyo, which was then the fourth fastest by an Australian, to smash his personal best.
The former Marian College student and Wodonga Athletics Club member will hope to improve on his 22nd placing overall, which narrowly saw him miss the 15-man final.
"It's been a long (and) rewarding journey back from injury last year," Buckingham said on Instagram.
"I came 22nd in the world in 2021 - looking forward for the opportunity to do it all again."
Buckingham is part of a 75-member athletics team to represent Australia in Paris, the largest behind the Sydney 2000 lineup.
Athletics Australia chief executive Peter Bromley celebrated the finalisation of the athletics squad for Paris.
"It is an incredibly proud moment to announce any Australian team, but to see one of Australia's largest and strongest teams heading to the Olympics is something else," he said.
"With six athletes who medalled at last year's World Athletics Championships and three medallists from the Tokyo Olympic Games, our team exemplifies the strength and depth of Australian athletics.
"We're excited to see our athletes test their skills against the best in the world at the pinnacle event."
The announcement of the athletics team finalised a group of 460 athletes to represent Australia at the Paris Games from July 26 to August 11.
