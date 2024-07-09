'Blues Brothers' dreaming of September glory in the Upper Murray league

Cudgewa has got its latest version of the 'Blues Brothers'.
With Josh and Jason Bartel alongside Craig, Josh and Chris Lieschke, the Blues had two sets of brothers who savoured the thrill of premiership success last year.
Dayne Carey who was appointed co-coach of the Blues over the off-season has lured his brothers in Brayden and Tyson to the club this season.
The trio played together for the first time last round against Bullioh as the Blues stretched their winning streak to 23 consecutive wins.
Carey said it was a special moment for the tight-knit siblings.
"We did play a few matches together back in 2019 when Brayden was coach up here before going back to coach Beechworth," Dayne said.
"So we finally got a chance to play together again for the first time since then.
"It was a wet day which suited us because it was a fairly physical match against Bullioh.
"When Tyson came on, I just asked him to be hard at the contest which he was.
"You know what you are going to get from Brayden each week and he doesn't take a backward step."
Brayden did announce his retirement from the seniors at Beechworth last year before being convinced by his brother to extend his playing career with Cudgewa.
Tyson has spent time in the reserves before being promoted to the seniors last round.
Dayne said it gets the competitive juices flowing when you run out alongside your brothers.
"It gives you a bit of satisfaction because we have grown up together and we have a bit of banter amongst each other," he said.
"We stir each other up about who is going to get the most touches.
"Brayden was probably best-on-ground in the first-half but I probably played better than him in the second-half.
"Tyson was a little bit behind us but his role was playing as a lockdown defender so it's not his job to go chasing kicks.
"Brayden and I have got a bit more freedom playing up forward, so we are entitled to get a few more kicks than Tyson."
With the Blues undefeated and favourites to go back-to-back, Dayne admitted it was going to cause some selection headaches picking their best side.
Dayne didn't rule out the three brothers having the chance to win a flag together.
"To be honest, anything is possible," he said.
"Our side is far from settled and we were probably missing five regulars last round.
"The boys that came up from reserves played well and are pushing for selection.
"It is definitely a chance to happen and Tyson has played reserves earlier in the season and would be probably in the top-three in the best and fairest.
"It's going to be hard for Josh (Bartel, co-coach) and I to pick the best side when it comes to the pointy end but it will come down to who we need to fill what roles.
"But I would love to play in a flag alongside Brayden and Tyson and it would be a bit of a dream come true if it happens."
