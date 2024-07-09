The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'Blues Brothers' dreaming of September glory in the Upper Murray league

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 9 2024 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden, Dayne and Tyson Carey played together for Cudgewa last round for the first time since 2019. Picture supplied
Brayden, Dayne and Tyson Carey played together for Cudgewa last round for the first time since 2019. Picture supplied

Cudgewa has got its latest version of the 'Blues Brothers'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.