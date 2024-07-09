'Complete shock' at news of father's death

There's no shying away from the fact it's been a distressing 24 hours on the Border.
Many of you will have been in bed on Monday night as news broke of a man being fatally stabbed in the chest at an Albury motel car park.
It was revealed yesterday that English man Royce Mallett, 30, was due to go back to the UK in five weeks but, instead, his family was preparing to fly to Australia in the wake of his death.
It's not the kind of news we see often on the Border, which makes it all the more shocking when we do.
It's possible that you missed some of yesterday's other top headlines amidst the sad news of Mr Mallett's death.
Wodonga Council has scrapped plans for an $80 million solar farm after the company failed to pay rent.
Meanwhile, after hosting matches for the past two seasons, The Border Mail can reveal Lavington Sports Ground will be missing when the schedule for the 14th instalment of the Big Bash is unveiled on Friday.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great day.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
