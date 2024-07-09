Murder accused to face court after allegedly stabbing man in Albury motel car park

A man will face Albury court on Wednesday after allegedly murdering UK father Royce Mallett in an Albury motel car park on Monday.
Detectives have charged a 28-year-old man with murder.
He was arrested near the SS&A Club on Olive Street at 9.10pm on July 8, after allegedly stabbing the 30-year-old man at the Hume Inn Motel at 6.15pm.
Mr Mallett suffered a chest wound and was treated at the scene then rushed to Albury hospital, but died.
"Strike Force Digny - comprising detectives from Murray River Police District - has been established to investigate the incident," a police spokesman said.
The 28-year-old man is due to face court on July 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.