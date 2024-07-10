Justice system needs to change: survivor, former cop and court advocate say

For victims of sexual assault or domestic violence, choosing to seek justice through the legal system is not always their next step.
Of all reports made to police for sex crimes, only 7 per cent result in a guilty verdict, according to data released by NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research in May.
While they have differing opinions on whether to make a report, a child sex abuse survivor, a former Riverina cop and a court advocate all agree the court process does not guarantee closure and healing.
"Despite the fact that my perpetrator went to jail, despite the fact that I've got a newspaper article saying ... he went to jail. I still doubt it," survivor Pascale Stendell said.
Ms Stendell is from Cowra, and was a victim of childhood sexual abuse. She now leads the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group.
Although her perpetrator was jailed, she was not the person who reported them; rather, she was a witness in the case.
"I didn't get to go physically in the court, but I wanted to. I wanted to be there. I wanted to hear it. I wanted to face it and see it was true ... it was important to me to be there," she said.
"Going through the court case and having him jailed did not make a difference to my healing. I mean ... my healing is happening right now."
Ms Stendell's group assists survivors of any form of child abuse as well as their families.
She says every situation is different, and many opt not to go through with the court process but choose to heal in other ways.
"Of all the people that are going through the support group, very few of them report and very few have gone through the judicial process," Ms Stendell said.
Other members have gone through the judicial process and found it to be "extremely traumatic", trying to remember every detail of their stories and being triggered.
Some have experienced inquiries and royal commissions and said it was good to have their voices heard, but others said it was further trauma or just not worth it.
Ms Stendell said for somebody to heal they need to be provided all available options.
"It's up to the person, they have to have all of the options and they have to work out which way they want to go, depending on where they are in their life," she said.
"It might be extremely important for them to start the process, and they might give up, who knows? But if they're ready, and if that's what they want to do, they have to do it. It's part of the healing.
"So I would not give any recommendation except for giving all of the options that they have, and let them choose, but with support."
The first step for victims who report a sex or domestic violence crime is to contact police.
But only 15 per cent of reported sexual assaults result in legal action begun by police, according to data released by BOCSAR in May.
Less than half of these result in a proven court outcome.
Former Riverina sergeant Maggie Deall was responsible for collecting evidence against perpetrators, including those charged with sexual assault and domestic violence, during her 20-year NSW Police career.
But in many cases, there was not enough evidence to result in a guilty conviction.
"You do your level best, and you put them before the court, and you put stuff in the brief (of evidence) that you know will probably get knocked back, but you put it in anyway," Ms Deall said.
"All we can do is put them before the courts - you can't get involved, you can't get attached."
Ms Deall said for police to press charges against the accused, they needed to meet all the burden of proofs.
But for sexual assault cases, these proofs are often difficult to obtain because there are often no witnesses or enough evidence for police to continue the investigation.
In many cases, victims choose not to continue with the process, and no legal action is begun.
The ex-cop said she had to tell victims "over and over again" their voices had not been heard and the accused was allowed to walk free.
"I've had to explain to victims why the person got a Section 10 - no conviction recorded - for serious matters, for assaults," the former sergeant said.
"It comes down to her word against his."
Ms Deall was responsible for granting and refusing bail for alleged offenders in Wagga.
"There were times that I purposely gave the person bail because I knew that the bail conditions that I would give would be far stricter than the court," she said.
"I knew that the court would never give them the type of strict bail conditions that I would give them.
"At least for like a week, they'd be really strict."
Wagga Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service manager Tanya Rowe and her team advocate for women and children at courts in the Riverina.
Ms Rowe said victims stepping forward to report was the beginning of a difficult process, but she would encourage any victim she supported to do so.
As a court advocate, Ms Rowe can spend up to 18 months supporting victims from the reporting stage in a police station, right through to the end of court, if it goes that far.
"We could be their voice and help them and support them along that process," she said.
Ms Rowe said a negative outcome could dishearten victims and lead them to feel unheard and worthless.
If future assaults occur, victims may be reluctant to make a report, and in some cases, they return to dangerous relationships.
"Following through the court system assembly is going to be interesting and difficult at the same time," she said.
"It is difficult to speak to those victims who've gone through years of trauma, and to walk away with nothing."
However, Ms Rowe said in some cases, courts made convictions of justice.
"Not every result is a negative result, we've had some excellent positive results," she said.
"We have seen an increase in reporting ... victims want to tell their story."
Ms Deall believes problems lie within the judicial system, where the judgements are made by the magistrates and registrars after police evidence is received.
The Department of Communities and Justice is responsible for the NSW court system.
Decisions are based on factors including the defendant's mental health, likelihood to reoffend, and whether they've made an early guilty plea.
A guilty verdict can result in a Section 10 conviction, which is a dismissal of charges and conditional discharge of the offender based on factors considered by the magistrate.
Ms Deall said for sexual assault cases, a conviction can take years, and the court might hand down a "discounted" or minimum sentence to the offender.
"If I had a friend that was a victim, I don't know that I would advise them to go through the court process," she said.
"Court won't give you a sense of closure, it won't heal anything."
Conversely, Ms Rowe believes if she were in the same situation she'd help a friend through the judicial process, but ensure they were provided with the necessary support.
"Their voices need to be heard ... and it all really just comes down to the support they've got at home, as well in their friendship circle, and the support that we provide," she said.
"I'd rather see a victim report, than not report and continue to live through this.
"I still believe that all victims of family and domestic violence and sexual assault should step forward and report."
Ms Deall doesn't expect the system to improve without an inquiry of some sort.
"I just don't think they mirror the concerns of the community," she said.
"I just don't see the court system changing without some kind of royal commission, some kind of actual inquiry into how decisions are made."
Ms Rowe agrees and said the new coercive control laws could be a start, but it's too soon to tell.
The court advocate believes perpetrators need to serve custodial sentences to make an impact.
"Just lock them up. We need the perpetrators to serve a custodial sentence, especially repeat (offenders)," she said.
The police are obliged to investigate all cases that come before them.
"We will always investigate as far as the victim supports us to investigate," a spokesperson from the NSW Police Force's state crime command said.
"If there is sufficient evidence to proceed to charge, and the victim is willing to give evidence in court, then we will proceed."
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
