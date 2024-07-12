Contemporary vibes give off the 'wow' factor

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Step inside this House of the Week to discover interiors fit for a magazine, continuing the 'wow' factor already elicited from the strikingly modern front facade.
This contemporary and sleek home is set on a 717m2 (approx.) block and has been built to the highest of standards, offering large scale entertaining capacity which is suitable for families of all stages.
Selling agent Jack Stean said the two-storey residence boasts a clever floor plan which is "ideal for those seeking space and segregation for a growing family".
This property has been on the market for just one week, and with proximity to schools and local amenities, Jack says this home and surrounds is one to consider.
"Especially for growing families looking for plenty of space and great entertaining options to host family and friends," he said.
One of the stand-out features is the open plan living spaces that open out onto the outdoor entertaining area and pool.
Not only close to all town conveniences, the home offers an amazing outlook with stunning views right across the valley, the perfect backdrop for enjoyable events or quiet moments of reflection.
Downstairs features a segregated media room, a formal lounge room, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family zone which seamlessly connects to the outdoor entertaining area which overlooks the in-ground pool, and backyard.
Furthermore, the upper level hosts a generous living area, four bedrooms with built-in robes, a stunning family bathroom along with a private outside balcony perfect for relaxation.
Modern conveniences include ducted gas heating, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, a 4kW solar system and a rainwater tank.
Car accommodation is sorted with an oversized double garage with additional side access suitable for a caravan.
Located in a prominent and quiet position offering a tremendous outlook over Jindera Valley, this home allows you to enjoy the ever-changing landscape, sunsets and surrounding silhouette hills with family and friends.
