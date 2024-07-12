Enjoy sophisticated living in stunning Wodonga home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Step into a world of sophisticated living at this stunning Feature Property in Wodonga.
This elegant home features four spacious bedrooms, each with built-in robes, ensuring lots of storage space. The master suite is a tranquil retreat, complete with a walk-in robe and a modern ensuite.
The main bathroom is thoughtfully designed, offering a bath, separate toilet and a well appointed laundry.
The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, meals and living area. The kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with a 900mm oven, gas cooktop, and a Smeg dishwasher. Lots of storage and modern finishes make this space as functional as it is stylish.
Next to the kitchen are the living and dining areas, which provide warm and inviting spaces for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
A separate lounge area offers additional space for relaxation or a home office, catering to diverse lifestyle needs.
Ducted heating and cooling throughout the home ensure year round comfort, while solar panels enhance energy efficiency.
Step outside to the secure yard where an undercover alfresco area awaits. This space is perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining or simply enjoying a peaceful afternoon.
The remote entry double garage with internal access adds convenience and security to this already impressive property.
Perfectly positioned just 700 meters from Waves Wodonga and 500 meters from Whitebox Rise Shopping Centre, the home is set on a 475sqm block within a kilometre of several schools, making it an ideal choice for families.
