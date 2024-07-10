Multiple people to give evidence in alleged football assault court case

Multiple people will give evidence at a court hearing over an alleged on-ground off-the-ball football assault.
North Albury player Riley Smith faces a criminal charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a reserves match on Anzac Day this year.
It's alleged the North Albury footballer punched Albury player Joshua Hudson in his jaw, knocking him unconscious, about 1.45pm on April 25.
The matter returned to Albury Local Court on Wednesday, July 10, and lawyer Mark Cronin said a hearing was being sought.
Evidence will be heard, and a determination over the charge will be made by a magistrate.
"There's some time in it your honour, probably four or five hours," Mr Cronin said.
"It's an allegation of an incident that occurred at a football match."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin set aside four hours for the hearing on November 8.
Smith wasn't in court for the matter on Wednesday, July 10.
