The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Multiple people to give evidence in alleged football assault court case

By Court Reporter
Updated July 10 2024 - 11:09am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury footballer Riley Smith faces a criminal charge in Albury Local Court after an alleged off-the-ball assault that knocked out Albury player Joshua Hudson. File photo
North Albury footballer Riley Smith faces a criminal charge in Albury Local Court after an alleged off-the-ball assault that knocked out Albury player Joshua Hudson. File photo

Multiple people will give evidence at a court hearing over an alleged on-ground off-the-ball football assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.