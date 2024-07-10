Meet the Travelling Jackaroo, a young man on a mission to improve mental health

Chugging along in his bright orange vintage tractor named Slim, Sam Hughes was hard to miss as he crawled along the Hume Highway into Albury at 45kmh.
His tractor, adorned with an array of trucker caps and stickers, a boat, a gyrocopter and even a small plane slapped on top, seemed to fit right in at the quirky Ettamogah Pub, where Mr Hughes stayed on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, July 10, locals who had followed his three-and-a-half-year journey across Australia on social media were lining up to meet the 21-year-old, known as The Travelling Jackaroo.
Since leaving his hometown of Maleny on Queensland's Sunshine Coast at age 18, Mr Hughes has raised more than $250,000 for charities such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Dolly's Dream, and Farm Angels.
Beyond fundraising, Mr Hughes is passionate about raising awareness for mental health in rural communities.
"If I can start conversations about mental health, that's my main goal," he told The Border Mail.
"You learn a lot going to the very rural, very remote regions that I've been through. Mental health is a neglected thing in a lot of rural areas.
"Distance and isolation are a main player in it, but there's also a certain stigma about it, which is slowly being broken down."
Through his travels, Mr Hughes said he had gained a firsthand look at the impact of suicide in regional Australia.
"The suicide rates in rural regions are through the roof," he said. "A lot of people, especially in more city areas, don't really realise just how bad it is - you see it every day.
"I've been to a town in western Queensland, where in a week, there were three people ... that were all very well-known people.
"I rocked up in that town just after that happened, and it just devastates a town."
Reflecting on the broader issues facing rural communities, Mr Hughes stressed the challenges in accessing mental health services.
"You notice that a lot of rural towns are being left behind," he said.
"For instance, when I was in Mount Isa, I was talking to a young lady who had a kid, and the young fellow had some issues going on with him, some mental issues, and they wanted to book him into a child psychologist or psychiatrist in Mount Isa.
"The wait time was seven months before they could actually get him booked in because the system was so overwhelmed, and there was only one or two in the whole town at this point that could do it.
"These issues, they carry throughout all of Australia, a lot of the rural regions."
Mr Hughes said the biggest lesson he had learnt on his travels was that listening can go a long way.
"You have one mouth and two ears, so you should listen twice as much as you speak," he said.
"It's a good way to think about life. With mental health as well, I've found that if you sit down and just listen to people, you don't need to say anything, it can make a huge difference to someone.
"Sometimes, the smallest thing can make the biggest impact."
People can donate to Mr Hughes' cause by following the links on his The Travelling Jackaroo Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.