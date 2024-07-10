Bandits ticking off goals as NBL1 East finals dream becomes a reality

No matter what happens next, it's already been a history-making season for the Bandits.
For the first time, the men's side has secured a place in the NBL1 East finals, with the undefeated women's team heading in as the title favourites.
The last time the Bandits' men played finals was back in 2015, when they took out the conference title in the SEABL competition.
Just one game remains of the regular season for the ladder leading women and fifth placed men, with Sydney Comets their last test.
"It's the first time we've been in the finals in the NBL1, so that's a big achievement for the club to be able to tick that off, and to do it at the same time as the women's program is huge," men's coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
"Obviously locking up finals before the final round is a big achievement for us, we're not going to have to worry about that.
"It's just about playing the right way and preparing ourselves for finals."
Having retained and gained players this season, Kowalczyk admits he has plenty of talent to work with across the court.
"We had a good recruiting period and we put together a good team on paper, it was just a matter of getting the guys to gel and play well together, and we're only getting better and better every week," he said.
While NBL1 East finals venues are still yet to be announced, it's likely both the men and women will get to play the first final on their home court.
It's already been an exciting season for Kowalczyk and women's coach Sam McDonald in what is their debut seasons at the helm.
"We obviously came in with the hope and expectation that this would be what we would achieve, but to both tick it off in our first year is a pretty cool feeling for two local Albury-Wodonga fans growing up," Kowalczyk said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.