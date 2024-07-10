Anzac Day shopping ban: Border business chiefs welcome controversial move

Stores north of the border will no longer be able to open on Anzac Day in a move supported by business chiefs on both sides of the Murray River.
NSW will impose a complete ban on retail trading until midnight to encourage more people to pay respect to the nation's veterans. On previous Anzac days, big stores couldn't open before 1pm.
The ban, to be in place next year, will not affect cafes, restaurants, chemists, petrol stations or newsagencies.
RSL leaders on both sides of the Murray said governments should strive to find middle ground on the issue.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said "maintaining a focus on what is truly important to Australians must remain first and foremost".
"There is a real risk of Anzac Day falling victim to 'creeping commercialisation' as event organisers seek to leverage the public holiday and create events to cash in," Mr Robinson said.
"The ban on this type of activity holds us to account in remembering the true spirit of Anzac Day ... it should never evolve into a day for large scale retailers to create another Black Friday-style shopping frenzy."
Mr Robinson said he understood there was no evidence that keeping major shopping centres closed would increase attendance at Anzac-related events.
"However, it does provide people the opportunity to attend, or reflect on the day's historical significance as they feel appropriate," he said.
"The exemption for cafes, restaurants, chemists, and newsagents to be open to service people attending ceremonies and also visitors to our area makes sense."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said he would welcome a retail trade ban on Anzac Day ban if the Victorian government implemented one.
"I think it would be a great decision, because, as I understand it, small businesses like cafes would still be able to open," he said. "I don't think we need the big supermarkets and chain stores being opened on what is a significant day for Australia.
"Don't ban the cafes, restaurants, service stations and similar, but for the big national and multinational businesses, shopping plazas and the like, I think it would be a good thing.
"And of course, for the employees of those small businesses, they get holiday pay rates on those days, so that gives them a little bonus. "
Albury RSL president Graham Docksey said he respected NSW premier Chris Minns and backed RSL state RSL president Mick Bainbridge's support for the ban.
"But I also support the right of workers to work," Mr Docksey said. "I'm sure if anyone's working as a veteran, they'd get the day off anyway for time off to commemorate.
"But we need a national approach to this and to have some consistency on the border.
"I think that there would probably room for negotiation at a national level to get some sort of balance, because on the Border it makes it difficult - it takes me back to the daylight savings debacle."
Retail trading restrictions vary across Australia's jurisdictions, with only Western Australia also imposing a total ban. Victoria allows trading only after 1pm.
Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf said there needed to be a balance.
"I think there's got to be some middle ground type of arrangement, almost like it probably is now, where there's a part of the day that people are able to trade," Mr Wolf said.
"I think with the time and the world we live in nowadays, people need to be able to open their doors just to keep food on the table.
"It's definitely a mixed bag for me. I can see why they would maybe go down that path but I can also see the other side, which is people need to try to put food on the table."
Coles and Woolworths declined to comment with both referring The Border Mail to a statement from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA).
Last year the ARA made a submission to the NSW government opposing the proposed changes to trading hour restrictions on Anzac Day.
ARA chief executive Paul Zahra said the ARA did not support any changes to the current Anzac Day trading hour regulations.
"With morning services and marches across the country, retailers in NSW have consistently honoured Anzac Day commemorations by remaining closed until 1pm," he said.
"Rather than detracting from Anzac Day commemorations, retailers support community activities and consumer needs."
The retail union, Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, hailed the move as "common sense for such an important day".
A Victorian government spokesman said there were no plans to adjust Anzac Day trading hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.