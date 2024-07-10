The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

They bought a Jeep. The dealership has been forced to give a full refund

By Court Reporter
Updated July 10 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dallas Paul Hawkins and his wife purchased the brand new Jeep Compass Trailhawk for $60,599. The dealership has been forced to give a full refund. Picture supplied
Dallas Paul Hawkins and his wife purchased the brand new Jeep Compass Trailhawk for $60,599. The dealership has been forced to give a full refund. Picture supplied

A Jeep owner has received a $63,000 payout from a dealership after major problems with his four-wheel-drive were exposed during a North East four-wheel-drive tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.