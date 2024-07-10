They bought a Jeep. The dealership has been forced to give a full refund

A Jeep owner has received a $63,000 payout from a dealership after major problems with his four-wheel-drive were exposed during a North East four-wheel-drive tour.
Dallas Paul Hawkins and his wife purchased the brand new Jeep Compass Trailhawk for $60,599 from Keystar Redcliffe Jeep, north of Brisbane, on November 27, 2021.
Mr Hawkins said he bought a new car in the belief it would be reliable, safe, and for peace of mind, but launched legal action after repeated major problems with the vehicle.
Mr Hawkins argued the car wasn't fit for purpose as an off-road four-wheel-drive and had multiple defects.
He sought a full refund plus costs of more than $10,000 from Trivett Automotive Retail, which runs the dealership, and Jeep importer Stellantis, after a high country trip near Wodonga and Wangaratta.
A tribunal heard issues with the car began a short time after the purchase.
The car was off the road for checks or repairs for 27 days between October 2022 and March 2023.
There were 31 calls to Jeep customer service or the dealership, all of which went to answering machines and none of which were ever returned.
The couple went on their first four-wheel-drive tour in the Victorian high country on November 19, 2022.
It was due to be a week-long trip, but on the third day, the parking brake failed to disengage, the hill hold did not work, and there was a "severe clunk" in the transmission.
No gears could be selected with the car left completely unusable and immobile.
Multiple faults were recorded.
The tour leader was able to clear the faults but the car failed again the next day, with nine faults recorded, followed by six further faults then another four faults.
Wangaratta and Shepparton Jeep dealerships were unable to assist for at least a week.
The pair decided to leave the tour and went to drive home on November 23, 2022, but multiple warning lights appeared.
The car, which had less than 20,000 kilometres on the odometer, had to be taken to Blacklocks Jeep in Wodonga.
The car was taken back to Queensland and the first respondent was unable to give a written guarantee the vehicle would not have the same faults.
Mr Hawkins sought a full refund from Jeep on December 9, 2022, which was refused.
He noted that a range of other issues had occurred, including the loss of power, the requirement for a battery replacement, a brake accelerator coherence fault, and four recall campaigns over 18 months.
The car vibrated and rattled when idling in early 2023, there were navigation system issues,
Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Danielle Brown ordered the dealership pay Mr Hawkins $63,046, consisting of a full refund of the purchase price, $2000 in damages, $80 for the Blacklocks invoice, and $367 for the tribunal filing fee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.